Limited in-store public access at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in yellow phase counties begins May 15

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Wednesday that 155 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will resume limited in-store public access beginning Friday, May 15.

Effective Friday, a total of 232 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 36 counties will allow limited in-store public access.

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:

• Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

• The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged.

• Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

• Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.