"We’re going to have Fort LeTort there," Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said. "It’s just going to be Fort LeTort the next generation."
Planned upgrades include four adult baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, a pickle ball court, pavilions and parking areas, storm management meadows, and a kayak launch at Yellow Breeches Creek.
The current work to install traffic signals at both ends of the connector road could be completed within the next three to four weeks, Township Engineer Brian O’Neill said.
Benny Montgomery, Michael Morales, Hunter Schryver, Beck Way and Hayden Seig have embarked on their 2022 season in the minor leagues. Take a look at how the local players have fared so far.
Police reported earlier this month that officials had been mostly sure about the identity of the victims but had sought genetic material from family members to be sure about the remains.
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 20:
A Camp Hill couple faces multiple felony counts of abuse and assault in connection with child abuse that began in 2015, Upper Allen Township Police reported Tuesday.
Sergeant Mark Brewbaker said his proudest achievement in his 20 years with the Carlisle Police Department was his role in the installation of Naloxone in police cars.
Molly Pitcher Brewing Company has been a Carlisle favorite since its early days in a converted auto dealership and garage on East South Street…
In a senior season filled with accolades and historical marks, Boiling Springs' Trey Martin hauls in one last laurel this year with Player of the Year honors. Take a look at who else dribbled and shot their way to All-Sentinel status.
