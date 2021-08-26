Lil Shane
Grey and White male kitten, playful , happy and seeks attention . loves being held. Very loving. Likes kids and... View on PetFinder
State Police at Carlisle said they are investigating a shooting in which at least one person was injured in Shippensburg Township early Sunday morning.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases among children in Cumberland County.
Carlisle Area School Board voted 8-1 Thursday to approve a health and safety plan for 2021-22. Board members took no action to rescind a controversial mask mandate.
Corman said Mastriano issued letters to Pa. counties without getting approval from the Republican caucus and “scared off” the counties.
Today's Police Log includes an incident resulting in assault charges and three accidents with injuries.
Today's police log includes a found dog and theft.
This marks yet another weekend where cases were around 100 over a two-day period, which also continues the trend the county had been seeing of about 50 new cases of COVID-19 a day.
Today's police log includes a crash and the theft of catalytic converters.
PORTLAND, Maine — Harvey Sutton, or “Little Man,” as he is known on the Appalachian Trail, won’t have long to bask in the glory of hiking its …
Carlisle High School students comply with mask requirement as they learn block schedule during opening week
The first day included an extended homeroom period to brief students on the changes that went with the decision this year to pilot a block schedule configuration.