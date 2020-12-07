'Like a punch in the face': Six months after pandemic cut short hoops run, Mechanicsburg girls soccer's Allison Schrass, Talia Gilliard hoping for better

The fear of losing the fall season was all too real for Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard and Allison Schrass. The girls basketball team, which both were a part of, was two wins away from the PIAA Class 5A championship before the PIAA decided to cancel the remainder of winter championships. Both were fearful that their girls soccer season would undergo the same fate.

In Schrass’ situation, she was thankful to be able to get back on the field after her ACL tear forced her out of the 2019 soccer season — no matter how much time that might have been. Gilliard was looking to make the best of the situation as well: “I just want to be able to say that I had a good time and I played hard. My last season has memories that I’m going to keep with me for a while,” she said.