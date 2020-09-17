Talking Faith: This is us

We take our fear, insecurities and our frustrations and mold them into weapons of anger and spew the vile. All while being affirmed through the clicked "likes" and "loves" of those numbing their feelings in the same way. This is us.

There is another way. But, we have to change. Rocky did, right? And Drago killed his best friend. Through the film, you see Rocky begin to own his part. "During this fight, I've seen a log of changing, in the way you feel about me, and in the way I feel about you. In here, there were two guys killing each other, but I guess that's better than 20 million. I guess what I'm trying to say is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!"

When we recognize that we have a part in what's gone wrong, healthy guilt can help us change. Author Brene Brown writes, "While shame is highly correlated with addiction, violence, aggression, depression, eating disorders and bullying, guilt is negatively correlated with these outcomes. Empathy and values live in the contours of guilt, which is why it’s a powerful and socially adaptive emotion. When we apologize for something we’ve done, make amends, or change a behavior that doesn’t align with our values, guilt – not shame – is most often the driving force.”

We can change. This, also, is us.