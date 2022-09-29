Talking Faith: Things I learned this summer

I spend most of the year waiting for summer and then measuring the season by the cornfields.

When the corn sprouts I'm alive with possibility. My bucket lists overflow. By early July when the corn is knee-high, anxiety begins to remind me of the time passing; my bucket of lists still untouched. By September the corn towers over my head and I sense summer has almost passed like sand through my fingers.

This year has been different. Life has taught me to slow, see and be where my feet are. I've soaked in the sun and worked hard – noticing less the passing time, looking forward to what's next. I've learned to learn in all things. This summer has provided many moments to draw life lessons.

Take risks, be safe. This summer we considered cliff jumping. We boated to the spot and my boys jumped first. Not wanting to carry any regret, I scampered to highest spot. I was scared, but I jumped. Our friend with more experience in this endeavor mandated that we wear Personal Flotation Devices on the jumps. Most others weren't. It was a good reminder to assess the risk, take appropriate precautions, feel the fear and do it anyway.

Live your days. As parents, we're facing our last summer before we send one off to college. I've learned to stop counting the days passing and instead count the blessings raining. There was a time when I'd pull up to the house after work and he would run to the car with excitement. Now, the conversations are shorter. Time together is spotty. Many chapters are past, already written, and I can be sad about that. But I don't stay there. I live into the now moments. Today, we'll watch football together a bit. He might ask me to help him write his paper for school. He'll probably leave early to go with friends. And I'm so thankful I get to be his Dad.

Give your input and then your support. This oldest son made a decision this year. I'm proud of him for his courage. I would not have made the same decision. When he chose a path, a friend gave me valuable advice. "When he's in the [muck] of it all, it will be very difficult not to say or project 'I told you so.' [Don't do that.]" We need to give those closest to us our input and honest feedback. And when they choose a direction, we need to give them our unconditional support. I used to tell my kids, "there is nothing you could ever do to make me love you less." They need to know that's unchanged. We need to know.

Author Bob Goff says, "It's not a billion-dollar check any of us need, but a nickel's worth of grace." I want to lean into the next season with hands open to receive God's gifts, give grace to the person in front of me, always hopeful and confident the best is yet to come.