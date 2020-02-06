Talking Faith: Serve the team first

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, serving the team first helps create a context to shift to a more positive mindset. In any team, there needs to be a rooting out of the negative approach where serving each other only when it’s deserved to one where there is delight in helping others be successful.

In 2015, Kari Leibowitz, then a doctorate student at Stanford University, studied the seasonal effects on mental health in Norway. In an environment of long winters, their rates of seasonal depression were relatively low. As she began asking people, “Why don’t you have seasonal depression,” the answer was, “Why would we?”

In Norway, “people view winter as something to be enjoyed, not something to be endured,” and that makes a difference. This mindset of seeing the winter as something to celebrate not just tolerate is important. “One of the things we do a lot in the States is we bond by complaining about winter,” Leibowitz told writer Laura Vanderkam of “Fast Company” in 2015. “It’s hard to have a positive wintertime mindset when we... [speak so] negative[ly] about winter.”

In the same way, teams that see challenges as opportunities to engage together see more traction toward success. Teams that bond over serving each other and their communities well, in spite of the challenges that may arise, have deeper roots to not be swayed by the storms.