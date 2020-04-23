Talking Faith: Returning to normal?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I once served on a leadership team where each person had to share our personal story. Not our milestones in terms of graduation and relationship dates, but our layered and complex story.

As someone newly introduced to any kind of real vulnerability, this was difficult for me. I gave it my best, but, immediately, had buyer’s remorse and wanted to recount all I shared; at least nuance it to make the rough edges more palatable. I was certain the group was thinking how to rescind my role on the team due to my messiness. They barely blinked, just accepted me as I was, and went on to share their own broken stories.

“It’s interesting how many of your memories are framed around sports.” Their only comment.

We’re somewhere around 40 days in a world without organized sports. When the dominoes of suspended seasons fell, I was deeply disturbed. Sports has always served as my escape. A fantastic world of failure and triumph. Rejection and redemption. Stories continually being rewritten. A place where there is always, always hope. Because there is always next season. Until there wasn’t.