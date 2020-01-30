Talking Faith: Learning and teaching after Kobe

I had the opportunity to see Kobe perform on many occasions, including two NBA Finals appearances, one in L.A. and one in Philadelphia. Stories I’ll tell forever. My boys grew up watching the tail end of his career live while resurrecting his former best moments on YouTube. The boys and I watch his final game a few times a year, the night he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz when the cheering at the Staples Center seemed like it would never end, even as his basketball career was doing just that. It felt like we knew him.

We only really knew what he brought to the court or what the media shared about his personal life. We didn’t know the husband, the friend, the father. We do know the tragedy of loss, the sixth and ninth grader navigating through it earlier this season.

The importance of Kobe to our family isn’t about the man, it’s about the moments we shaped around him. The loss runs deep, something evocative about those moments—watching so many games with my family, practicing Kobe’s fadeaway jumper in the driveway, the way that my boys say “Kobe” after every nice basketball move they make, and the #24 jersey that is now-too-small for the sixth grader—hanging historic in his room.