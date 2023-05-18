I noticed the sporadic laughter throughout the funeral and considered it a good sign of life. The gathering was to grieve loss, yet the tone was hopeful and inspirational, with joy breaking through the sadness.

Motivational speaker Mel Robbins said, "...hear this loud and clear. No one is coming. It is up to you." Elevating the idea that we are not a victim of our circumstances, rather our story is much more driven by our choices. Robbins reminds, "You can't control how you feel. But, you can always choose how you act."

Laughing, loving and living a life that's truly life aren't hidden paths. They're for the selecting, ours to choose.

The grandson produced a film. After the diagnosis they recorded an interview, gathering the patriarch's reflections on life. Simple with muted tones, the conversation between grandfather and grandson carried the powerful film. Upon receiving terminal news, he went to the gym. He chose strength, until the cancer stole the choosing. He said the Lord was either going to take him now or he wasn't, an outcome worry wouldn't change.

The peace he chose calmed the room as he talked posthumously. He chose gratitude. He chose family. He chose contentment. He chose hard work. He chose life as a gift to be shared. He said "... if we have 100 people over to the house, I'm fine with that. I like that." Life is a choice.

In the book of Deuteronomy, God says, "This day ... I have set before you life and death ... Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him." Often, I believe we are waiting on God to do something while He's already laid before us life and death, the choice ours. Choosing life shapes perspective and action and our ability to see everything differently. The good life lies in the seeing.

The grandfather had a wooden bowl filled with slips of paper noting specific prayers. Every day, in the midst of cancer ravaging his body, he chose to pray for others. He chose to go outside and soak up the sun. He chose to go to the gym. He chose Penn State football games and family. Cancer was not going to write the ending of his story. Trusting the ultimate Author, he chose to continue to show up every day with a profound purpose - love God, work hard, enjoy the blessings of family and friends. It need not be more complex or layered. "It's good. It's all good," he said. Indeed it is.

Want to be healthier? Choose to eat better. Want to have more energy? Choose to get more sleep. Want to feel stronger? Choose exercise. Want to have a better relationship? Choose to listen to understand. Want an easy life? Such a life doesn't exist, but we can choose to show up in ours - content, confident and with hope. Our days shaped by the choosing.