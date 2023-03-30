Increasingly, leaders, often in hushed tones, tell me that they are wearied, altogether dazed and confused. They offer desperate vulnerability, with embers of fight still within them. I listen with empathy, having been there and still there some days.

I'm intrigued by those who are professionally trained to help people get off the mat one more time. COVID, divisiveness, war and recession fan the flames of dissension, humanity spiraling in discord, our collective mental health sickening. I asked a psychotherapist (we'll call her Dr. Ann) how she remains in the fight. "Dr. Ann, how do you avoid becoming overwhelmed?" She leaned forward, her eyes strong with conviction. "Because I believe in my patients."

Theodore Roosevelt said, "... The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred with sweat ...; who strives valiantly; ... who knows ... the great devotions, and spends himself in a worthy cause; who, if he wins, knows the triumph of high achievement; and who, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly ...” Dr. Ann found a worthy cause, her patients. She believes in their ability to do the work.

I wonder if my seasons of exhaustion run parallel to my belief in others. I wonder if many struggling leaders do, as their perception of the world increasingly depends on them and their ability to perform. And while we perform exhaustedly, those closest to us have aspirations of purpose, quietly meandering.

The Kansas State Men's Basketball team is making a commendable run in the NCAA Tournament. Their coach Jerome Tang said, "You know, they've all played this game for a really long time ... My job is not to make them see it the way I want it played. My job is to figure out how they play best and then put them in an environment where they can do that. So, they know I have confidence in them. I know they want to win." Coaching is a worthy cause. He stays in the arena because he believes in his team.

Have we done the work to develop a depth of confidence in others at home, at work? If so, do they know that? Have we told them we believe in them?

I believe God looks upon us with such confidence, believing in his children. I don't think God sits arms-crossed in the heavenly realms disgruntled because it all depends on Him. Rather, I believe He peers through the calamity, seeding grace.

Angels may say, "God, why not just call it now. Humanity has made a mess of itself." He smiles, "Not just yet. I believe in my people. I've called them by name. They'll do great things in love. They're strong and courageous. I have confidence in them."

And it's in those moments that we know we're called to a worthy cause and it doesn't all depend on us. It can't. God's given us others. And when we believe in God and each other, hope glimmers on the horizon. And things feel Lighter. #you'vegotthis