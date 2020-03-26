States differ on exempting worship from coronavirus closures

"I don't think a church staying open in days of chaos, when people need hope — I don't think that should be controversial," said Locke, describing himself as "shocked" by the degree of public pushback he received for continuing to hold services.

Religious gatherings were exempted from Ohio's stay-at-home order, issued Sunday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Solid Rock, an Ohio megachurch whose Cincinnati location hosted an event for evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump last month, held an in-person service on Sunday and said on its website that it would exert a constitutional right to continue meeting.

"We do believe that it is important for our doors to remain open for whomever to come to worship and pray during this time of great challenge in our country," the church stated, noting that it wants to "help keep people safe."

DeWine posted a Sunday warning on his Twitter account, asking "religious leaders to think about their congregations" as they weigh state guidelines crafted for public health reasons.

"We did not order religious organizations to close, but my message to EVERYONE is that this is serious. When you are coming together, whether in a church or wherever - this is dangerous," DeWine tweeted.