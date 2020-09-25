Faith in Focus: Christians live by faith not sight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The apostle Paul makes two interesting statements in 2 Corinthians concerning himself and every real Christian. “We look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.” (2 Cor. 4:18)

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” (2 Cor. 5:7)

What is Paul saying?

He is not saying a Christian’s faith is blind as some accuse us. He is saying that Christians are not to live by what we see and hear around us, but by the facts the invisible God has revealed to us in the Bible.

He is saying we must trust God and His Word, especially His promises to us, despite what anyone says to the contrary or whatever our circumstances may be. This is walking by faith and not by sight.

In Hebrews 10:38 Habakkuk 2:4 is quoted, “But my righteous servant shall live by faith.”

The following chapter, often called “the faith chapter,” gives example after example of people in the Old Testament who lived by faith.