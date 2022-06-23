Faith in Focus: You know me

As a Sentinel reader, you know as well as I do that Carlisle is a town where everyone is connected. Your son’s high school history teacher is also your next-door neighbor, and your husband’s cousin was your childhood best friend. The grocery store is always full of familiar faces. I have no doubt that if you live in the borough, you know who I am.

I have lived in Carlisle for over 25 years. I am a homeowner, I send my children to Carlisle Area School District, and I have worked at businesses in town. At one point, I even co-owned a local restaurant, Taxi Cafe, in the late 2000s. I am sure you have seen or heard the hijab-wearing American woman while you were out shopping or having a meal at a local restaurant. I am your friendly neighborhood Muslim.

Now, I am not claiming to be the only Muslim in Carlisle. According to the most recent census, Muslims are a growing population in this town and in all of Central Pennsylvania. In fact, in the last few years, I have loved meeting other Muslim women when I walk around town. So, as I have mentioned before, we are all connected, and I would like to introduce you to your Muslim neighbors if you have not interacted with us before.

As Muslims, we have great respect for our neighbors, and we believe that our neighbors have rights over us. According to our religion, we are required to be excellent neighbors. We cannot harass you or let our property interfere with yours. We are required to greet you pleasantly and share what we have with you. On holidays, we should come to you with gifts and be the first at your doorstep with a meal when you suffer a loss.

Most importantly, if you need help in any way, we are required to give you that help. It can be something as small as a cup of sugar to as big as helping you load up the truck for a move. So if you have a Muslim neighbor and you need something, do not hesitate to ask. We consider it an honor to be your neighbor, and in Islam, everyone in our town is our neighbor.

So, you may be asking yourself why the Muslims you see on your block are not that generous. Why do you not even know the Muslim woman who lives next door’s name? The first reason may be a language barrier, as most Muslims living in the United States are immigrants. Still, the second reason is probably more likely. We are scared. Like woodland creatures, we are often more terrified of you than you are of us, and vice versa.

I am sure you are reading this article online. The Pew Research Center found that more than four out of five people use the internet for news and information about the world around us. The Pew Research Center also found articles written about Islam and Muslims are negative 80% of the time. We get a lot of bad press, and we see the posted comments attached. So while we leave our homes to work, shop and play, many of us are fearful of introducing ourselves to new people because we do not know if you will see us as your neighbor or as a threat.

Especially when I see the flags that are now hanging around town. After 2001, it made sense to see the Stars and Stripes and yellow ribbons on Carlisle’s homes. Even my family tied one for my brother. But now, when I drive down the streets of Carlisle, I see flags with ugly language that would have had my mouth washed out with soap.

Not only that, according to the FBI, crimes against Muslims and other religious minorities have increased 145% in the last three years. As your neighbor, this concerns me. I recently bought a new home and would love to knock on my neighbor’s doors, but I am legitimately afraid of what I will find on the other side. This breaks my heart because I really do want to be a good Muslim and a good neighbor.

We need to find a way to stop being afraid of one another.

So next time you are out and about, and you see any Muslim, feel free to come up and say hello. Ask us any questions you have about Islam; we love to answer them. We can talk about our faith all day long. If you see me, chances are I will be with a family member you probably already know.

After all, this is where we call home. You are my neighbor after all, you have rights upon me, and I cannot wait to fulfill them.

Kadijah Kastriba is a wife and mother who is an economics major at Penn State and who is active in the Carlisle community.

