Faith in Focus: Why we gather

Why is belonging to a church, a congregation or some gathering important? After all, isn’t faith a personal thing?

Faith is a personal thing. Religious observance begins as private religious observance. When there is only public religious observance, that can lead to hypocrisy.

Where does one’s faith come from? Generally, it comes from someone else. As Paul wrote, “How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent?” (Rom. 10:14-15)

One role of a church, a group of believers, is to send preachers, missionaries, into the world. During His mortal ministry, Jesus sent out 70 to go before Him to preach the Gospel. (Luke 10:1) The apostle Paul made multiple missionary journeys. It’s all in an effort to help others gain faith.

Another purpose of a church is to meet together. Jesus said, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” (Matt. 18:20)