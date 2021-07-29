Faith in Focus: Why we gather

Earlier this month the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) released its 2020 Census on American Religion.
As can be seen below, the percentage of those who identify as white Christian is declining, while the percentage of those who identify as religiously unaffiliated is increasing. The percentage of young adults age 18-29 who identify as religiously unaffiliated has increased the most. Clearly members of these groups are not feeling the need to affiliate with a religious group. I feel it’s a loss for both the individuals and for the groups.
Along with their report, the PRRI issued a press release highlighting some of their findings. All the quotes in this column are taken from that press release. “Seven in 10 Americans (70%) identify as Christian, including more than four in 10 who identify as white Christian and more than one-quarter who identify as Christian of color. Nearly one in four Americans (23%) are religiously unaffiliated, and 5% identify with non-Christian religions.” That’s the snapshot.
More interesting to me were the trends. The press release went on to say, “As recently as 1996, almost two-thirds of Americans (65%) identified as white and Christian. By 2006, that had declined to 54%, and by 2017 it was down to 43%. The proportion of white Christians hit a low point in 2018, at 42%, and rebounded slightly in 2019 and 2020, to 44%.”
At the same time, “In 2020, around one in four Americans were Christians of color (26%). This share is relatively similar compared to that in 2016 (25%) and has grown only slightly since 2006 (23%).” So there’s been a decline in the percentage of white Christians, but not Christians of color.
Finally, “No non-Christian religious group has grown or declined significantly in size since 2006.”
There is a group that has experienced significant growth. “Disaffiliating white Christians have fueled the growth of the religiously unaffiliated during this period. Only 16% of Americans reported being religiously unaffiliated in 2007; this proportion rose to 19% by 2012, and then gained roughly a percentage point each year from 2012 to 2017. Reflecting the patterns above, the proportion of religiously unaffiliated Americans hit a high point of 26% in 2018 but has since slightly declined, to 23% in 2020.”
The previous statistics encompass the adult population of the United States age 18 and older. When we look more deeply at age groups, we find “the increase in proportion of religiously unaffiliated Americans has occurred across all age groups but has been most pronounced among young Americans. In 1986, only 10% of those ages 18–29 identified as religiously unaffiliated. In 2016, that number had increased to 38%, and declined slightly in 2020, to 36%.”
This is concerning because young people represent the future.
Why is belonging to a church, a congregation or some gathering important? After all, isn’t faith a personal thing?
Faith is a personal thing. Religious observance begins as private religious observance. When there is only public religious observance, that can lead to hypocrisy.
Where does one’s faith come from? Generally, it comes from someone else. As Paul wrote, “How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent?” (Rom. 10:14-15)
One role of a church, a group of believers, is to send preachers, missionaries, into the world. During His mortal ministry, Jesus sent out 70 to go before Him to preach the Gospel. (Luke 10:1) The apostle Paul made multiple missionary journeys. It’s all in an effort to help others gain faith.
Another purpose of a church is to meet together. Jesus said, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” (Matt. 18:20)
Perhaps you’ve built a campfire and had a log roll out of the fire. More likely than not, that log will go out. Likewise, if you’ve ever grilled with charcoal briquets, you put them in a pile to light them. If a briquet rolls to the edge of the grill, it usually goes out.
So it is with people. We need each other to keep the fire burning inside each of us.
There are different reasons why people might choose to be religiously unaffiliated. Whatever those reasons might be, I invite all to find a faith group and to actively participate. It can be a blessing to everyone.
