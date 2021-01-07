Faith in Focus: Why was Jesus born?

The answers to some questions about Jesus are not important.
It does not matter what Jesus looked like, how tall he was or how long his hair. The clothes he wore, the date of his birth, how many wise men came to worship him: these questions are all left unanswered by the Bible and are unimportant.
On the other hand, there are some questions about Christ that are so important that our whole future may depend on our answers. We saw last month that any Christ who was not born of a virgin is not the real Christ, but if we accept the fact of his miraculous birth and miss his purpose in coming into human history, again we bypass the true Christ.
Why was Christ born? The angel said to Joseph, “Call his name Jesus for he shall save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21)
In the Bible, names are often significant. The name Jesus means savior. This tells us he came to save someone from something. The Jews of his day figured their Christ would save them from Roman oppression. They had the wrong Christ.
The reason Jesus Christ came was a much more serious matter.
He came to save people from their own sins. Listen carefully to that last statement. Remember we are dealing with the Word of God, and we ought to listen when our Creator speaks. He knows everything about everything. If Christ left the glories of heaven to be born in a barn and suffer at the hands of creatures he had made, and if the Father sent an angel to tell Joseph that Jesus came to save people from their sins, there must be something awfully serious and dangerous about sin.
How does God define sin? (It really does not matter how we define it.)
The clearest statement found in Scripture is in John 3:4. Sin is any transgression of God’s law. We transgress God’s laws when we 1. do what God forbids or 2. fail to do what God requires. For instance, lying is doing what God forbids, while hating someone is failure to love him as yourself as God has commanded. Sin is so serious, pervasive and dangerous, and it is all against God, who made us to love Him and our neighbor. And we are helpless to save ourselves from God’s just wrath our sin deserves.
The amazing thing is that although we can do nothing to save ourselves from our sins or the judgment of God against our sin, God has done something. Christ’s birth was the beginning of God’s plan to save a great multitude of people from their sins, but his birth was only the beginning.
Why was Christ born? He was born to live and die and live again. But everyone does that! Right, but we are born sinners and die sinners. This was not so with Christ. All that Christ did he did as a sinless substitute.
God is holy and anything short of perfect righteousness is displeasing to him. All of us fall far short of His standard. But God in his mercy sent Christ to live a perfect life, bringing praise and honor to his Father in everything he did. He did not do this as a mere example, but as a substitute for sinners, and God was well pleased with Jesus (Matthew 3:17 and 17:5).
But Christ also came to die. Just as in life he obeyed the law of God perfectly, so in his death he took upon himself the penalty due to sinners like you and me, young and old, rich and poor, of every nation and tongue, and the Father accepted his death in the place of sinners.
Then because death could not hold him, Christ rose from death and the grave. He lives again, and it is for His people that he lives.
Christ has perfectly fulfilled the law of God by his life and death. He freely offers the fruits of his accomplishments to you. But to have part in Christ and his work, you must renounce your own works and trust in his. You must turn from your sins and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ as your Savior and Lord.
This new year determine to lay hold of the true Christ. His purpose in coming was not to make us happy once a year, but to give us everlasting joy and peace with God. He came to save his people from their sins. Have you been saved yet from yours?
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.