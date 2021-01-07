Faith in Focus: Why was Jesus born?

The answers to some questions about Jesus are not important.

It does not matter what Jesus looked like, how tall he was or how long his hair. The clothes he wore, the date of his birth, how many wise men came to worship him: these questions are all left unanswered by the Bible and are unimportant.

On the other hand, there are some questions about Christ that are so important that our whole future may depend on our answers. We saw last month that any Christ who was not born of a virgin is not the real Christ, but if we accept the fact of his miraculous birth and miss his purpose in coming into human history, again we bypass the true Christ.

Why was Christ born? The angel said to Joseph, “Call his name Jesus for he shall save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21)

In the Bible, names are often significant. The name Jesus means savior. This tells us he came to save someone from something. The Jews of his day figured their Christ would save them from Roman oppression. They had the wrong Christ.

The reason Jesus Christ came was a much more serious matter.