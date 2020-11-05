Faith in Focus: Why do good things happen to bad people?

Not a day goes by in this world where we do not hear or read about some evil taking place. Or perhaps we experience it ourselves.
We hear of those who lie, cheat, steal, oppress, abuse, murder and more. The reality and presence of evil can lead us to wonder why? Why is there so much evil and suffering in the world? And where is God in all of this?
For some, the presence of evil in our world leads them to hold to a false dichotomy: either God is good but not all powerful (meaning God wants to rid the world of evil but is not able), or all powerful but not good (meaning God is able to rid the world of evil but does not want to). In their minds, God cannot be both good and all-powerful if there is evil present in this world. While there are several problems with this false dichotomy, notice at least two of them.
First, this view assumes that there could not possibly be a good reason to allow evil to occur in this world. It assumes that all suffering must be pointless and for no purpose. But the Bible points us in a different direction.
Consider what happened to Joseph, the beloved son of Jacob. He suffered much injustice and ill treatment, even at the hands of his own brothers who sold him as a slave to Egypt. In Egypt, Joseph was wrongly accused by Potiphar’s wife and imprisoned. God decreed that all these things happen to Joseph, but as Joseph himself understood, God decreed them for good purposes.
As Joseph says to the very brothers who sold him into slavery, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today” (Genesis 50:20). For it was through these means that Joseph came to Egypt and was enabled to come before Pharaoh and interpret his dreams about the coming years of plenty and famine in the land so that food could be stored up.
As finite and fallen human beings, we often cannot see the good purposes of God, who is so powerful that He is able to overrule the evil acts of humanity to bring about His good purposes.
Second, this false dichotomy view does not take into account the true source of evil in this world. The assumption is made that if God is all powerful, then he must be the author of evil. But Scripture is clear, that God himself is not the author of evil. God himself is good and has no evil, for “God is light, and in him is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5b). God himself does no evil and does not even tempt us to evil. As James 1:13 states, “Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am being tempted by God,’ for God cannot be tempted with evil, and he himself tempts no one.”
So, who are the authors of evil in this world and what is the source of evil? As Walt Kelly’s character Pogo incisively proclaimed, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” We are all people who have evil within us. We are tempted, not by God, but by our own evil desires.
As James states, “But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire” (1:14). What is the cause of our warring with one another? James tells us, “What causes quarrels and what causes fights among you? Is it not this, that your passions are at war within you? You desire and do not have, so you murder. You covet and cannot obtain, so you fight and quarrel” (4:1-2a).
As Jesus taught us, “from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness” (Mark 7:21-22).
In light of these realities, perhaps the question is not, “Why do bad things happen to good people?” For in truth, there are no truly good people in this world, for we all have sinful selfish hearts. When we are honest with ourselves, we realize that we are bad people who deserve bad things to happen to us. The real question is “Why do good things happen to bad people?”
The answer is because God is a good and all-powerful God who is full of mercy. He does not always treat us as our sins deserve. In his common grace, the Lord is good to all humanity in even giving us life on this earth.
As Jesus said, “For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45b). But more than this, God made a way for us as bad and sinful people to be forgiven of our sins and restored to a right relationship with him. How? Through the worst thing happening to the only truly good person.
It is through Jesus Christ, the sinless substitute of his sinful people, suffering the agony of the cross and the wrath of God that our sins deserve. What lawless men like Pilate and the religious leaders meant for great evil, God overruled to bring about the greatest good in all of human history – the beautiful grace of forgiveness and salvation for sinners, for all who place their trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.
It is only when we come to realize the reality of our badness that we will be ready to come to the only One who is truly good and experience the greatest good of all – a life of love, joy, and peace with our God for all eternity.
Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.
