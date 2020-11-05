Faith in Focus: Why do good things happen to bad people?

As Joseph says to the very brothers who sold him into slavery, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today” (Genesis 50:20). For it was through these means that Joseph came to Egypt and was enabled to come before Pharaoh and interpret his dreams about the coming years of plenty and famine in the land so that food could be stored up.

As finite and fallen human beings, we often cannot see the good purposes of God, who is so powerful that He is able to overrule the evil acts of humanity to bring about His good purposes.

Second, this false dichotomy view does not take into account the true source of evil in this world. The assumption is made that if God is all powerful, then he must be the author of evil. But Scripture is clear, that God himself is not the author of evil. God himself is good and has no evil, for “God is light, and in him is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5b). God himself does no evil and does not even tempt us to evil. As James 1:13 states, “Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am being tempted by God,’ for God cannot be tempted with evil, and he himself tempts no one.”