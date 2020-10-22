Faith in Focus: Why do bad things happen to good people?

With those thoughts in mind, we can consider why bad things happen to good people. I can think of four cases.

First, some of the bad things that happen to us are a consequence of poor decisions that we have made. Even the best of us makes some poor choices sometimes. Those choices have consequences. We can accept having bad things happen to us because of our poor choices. That is consistent with our sense of justice. We often would like to avoid consequences, but if we can’t, we understand.

Some think that repentance should take away all consequences. Yes, it will provide peace in our heart. It will take away the eternal consequence of separation from God. But consequences in this life often remain.

Second, all are subject to the circumstances of mortality. Jesus said, “your Father which is in heaven ... maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust." (Matt. 5:45 KJV)

When there is a flood, everyone is affected. When there is a wildfire, a neighborhood may be destroyed. While there are miracles, they are the exception. The righteous have never been promised that the travails of mortality will pass them by. They have been promised that the Lord will stand by them to comfort and strengthen them.