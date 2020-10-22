Faith in Focus: Why do bad things happen to good people?

One of the difficult things in life is to see bad things happen to good people. Sometimes that good person is someone else. Sometimes it is us.
When such things happen, it can be easy to question the love of God. We can wonder about His justice. Some people simply lose their faith in Him. Others become bitter and angry. Why do bad things happen to good people?
There are a couple of thoughts to bear in mind. First, God does not look at death the way we usually do. He sees death as a transition from this life to the next. Before this life, we lived as spirit children of our Heavenly Father. When a little baby is welcomed into this world, it means there were goodbyes in that premortal world.
Likewise, as we leave this life, there are sad goodbyes. In the next life, there will be happy reunions with those who have passed on before. This is not to minimize the feelings of loss, separation and grief that occur at the passing of a loved one. But that separation is not permanent. The day will come when God shall wipe away all tears from our eyes. (See Rev. 21:4)
The second thought is this: God has given us the power to choose, and He will not take that away no matter how much we or others may abuse it. Certainly there are consequences to our choices and we can learn to make better choices, but the power to make choices remains with us.
With those thoughts in mind, we can consider why bad things happen to good people. I can think of four cases.
First, some of the bad things that happen to us are a consequence of poor decisions that we have made. Even the best of us makes some poor choices sometimes. Those choices have consequences. We can accept having bad things happen to us because of our poor choices. That is consistent with our sense of justice. We often would like to avoid consequences, but if we can’t, we understand.
Some think that repentance should take away all consequences. Yes, it will provide peace in our heart. It will take away the eternal consequence of separation from God. But consequences in this life often remain.
Second, all are subject to the circumstances of mortality. Jesus said, “your Father which is in heaven ... maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust." (Matt. 5:45 KJV)
When there is a flood, everyone is affected. When there is a wildfire, a neighborhood may be destroyed. While there are miracles, they are the exception. The righteous have never been promised that the travails of mortality will pass them by. They have been promised that the Lord will stand by them to comfort and strengthen them.
Third, because people have the power to choose, some people make bad or evil choices that affect those around them. This could be child or spouse abuse. It could be a tragic car crash because of a drunk driver. These things are not the will of God. Could He prevent them? Certainly, but not without taking away our power to choose, even to make terrible choices. He won’t do that.
To some extent, we all live with the consequences of choices made by those around us, and they live with the consequences of our choices. That can be motivation to make the best choices we can.
Fourth, sometimes the Lord tests and tries us. Abraham was asked to sacrifice his son. In the end he didn’t have to do that, but he didn’t know that. His obedience was counted unto him for righteousness.
These kinds of trials are very specific to the individuals involved. To outsiders, it may look like the trials are punishment for some supposed sin. Witness the friends of Job. But in fact these experiences are meant to refine us and to strengthen our faith in the Lord.
We all pass through the experiences of this life. When bad things happen to us, we shouldn’t assume we have done something wrong. There may be other reasons why those bad things are happening.
Likewise, when bad things happen to others, we shouldn’t assume it’s because they’ve done something wrong. Jesus taught, “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged." (Matt. 7:1-2 KJV)
Heavenly Father does love each one of us. He sees from the beginning to the end. We do not. He wants the experiences of life to bring us closer to Him. In the sometimes hard experiences of life, He will not leave us comfortless. We can always turn to Him.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.
