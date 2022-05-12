Faith in Focus: Why did Jesus warn us about hell?

When the Lord Jesus Christ walked upon this earth, he spoke and taught about many things. One of the truths he kept coming back to was we have souls which would never die and the reality of heaven and hell.

Have you ever wondered why Jesus spoke so often about hell and the great danger of ending up there? Our Lord Jesus spoke more about hell and the Judgment than anyone else in the Bible. If you didn’t realize that, you may not have read the gospels or not read them carefully. Or perhaps you just thought Jesus was too nice to have talked about people ending up in hell.

Jesus knows everything about Judgment Day because he will be the judge of all who have ever lived on that great day. We will all be there before him.

Here are a few quotes from Jesus’ lips:

“For I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 5:20)

“And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body go into hell.” (Matthew 5:30)

Jesus explaining his parable of the weeds: “The weeds are the sons of the evil one, and the enemy who sowed them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the reapers are angels. Just as the weeds are gathered and burned with fire, so will it be at the end of the age. The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will gather out of his kingdom all causes of sin and all law-breakers, and throw them into the fiery furnace. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. He who has ears, let him hear.” (Matthew 13:38-43)

Our Lord used similar words in his parable of the net in Matthew 13:49-50.

In parables of his second coming in judgment, Jesus said, “The master of that servant will come in a day when he does not expect him and will cut him in pieces and put him with the unfaithful.” (Luke 12:46)

“And cast the worthless servant into outer darkness. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” (Matthew 25:30)

“Then he will say to those on his left, ’Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.’” “And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” (Matthew 25:41 and 46)

Speaking to his disciples, “And do not fear those who kill the body, but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both body and soul in hell.” (Matthew 10:28)

All these words and many others Jesus spoke to people warning them of the consequences of unbelief and eternity.

So, the question is why?

Many people then and now do not like to hear about hell and eternal punishment for sins.

Why did Jesus speak so often about it? Actually, it’s pretty simple.

Firstly, because hell is a real place and many will spend eternity there.

Secondly, because Jesus loved people and didn’t want them to end up in hell.

Thirdly, because most people on the path to hell don’t know or believe they will end up there, but they will unless they first realize their danger.

There has to be someone to speak the truth or people will remain blind to their final end.

How tragic to die thinking that you are going to heaven and find you are in hell and will remain there forever and ever. We all need to understand and believe the bad news before the good news of the Gospel makes any sense to us.

That is why Jesus and faithful Christians are willing to tell you this horrible news and warn you of hell. It’s so you don’t end up there.

You probably know what happened to Jesus because he spoke the truth. They crucified him. But in crucifying God’s Son, they unknowingly carried out God’s foreordained plan to have Jesus die as a substitute for a great host of sinful people to spare them from his wrath and the hell we all deserve.

Who are those who are spared?

All those who repent of their hell-deserving sins and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord.

Perhaps you have heard these words of Jesus before:

“God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

