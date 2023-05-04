Have you ever wondered why Jesus suffered such a shameful, painful, humiliating, cursed, public death? At first even His own apostles rejected Jesus’ description of his coming suffering, death and resurrection in Jerusalem. (Matt. 16:21-23)

Take time to read about all the abuse Jesus suffered at the hands of men before and while on the cross: Matt 26:36-27:54; Mark 14:32-15:39; Luke 22:38-23:49; John 18:1-19:37.

How are we to understand this hateful, unjust treatment of an innocent man who never sinned in any way? One who healed the sick and handicapped, the demon-possessed, the blind, the deaf, even raised some from the dead and fed thousands of people twice with a few loaves and fish?

The one who did all these things and ruled over the wind and sea, could he not have prevented his own suffering and death?

In one sense, yes. He had the power to prevent it. But he could not and would not. Why? Because it was all part of why he left the glories of heaven to come to earth.

Philippians 2:7,8 tells us “He emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”

The Son of God was sent by God the Father to leave the majesty he had in heaven to humble himself by taking on human flesh. He came to live a perfect life on earth with two natures in one person (real man and real God). So, he could be a substitute for his people.

Seven hundred years before Jesus came, Isaiah described his death in Isaiah 53:3, ”He was despised and rejected by men; a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief; as one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not.”

Many in the crowd that day mocked him thinking he was helpless to do anything about his predicament, “He saved others but he can’t save himself.” (Mark 15:31)

They also challenged our Lord to prove himself a king by coming down from the cross, “Let this Christ, the King of Israel, come down now from the cross, that we might see and believe.” Mark 15:32)

How could one who is God in the flesh let himself die like that? Why didn’t Jesus come down if he was who he claimed to be?

The questions are still asked today by unbelievers.

Unbelief, apart from the grace of God, will never understand the cross. It is impossible. Why one so good would die such a death if he had the power to stop it?

But it was strength, not weakness, that held our Savior there that day. The greatest temptation Jesus ever had was to refuse to die in the place of those he had come to save.

Jesus’ love for his Father and his love for his people are why he lay down his life. So that we might not perish in our sins. Jesus was enduring the wrath of his Father for all the sins of all his people who ever lived or who would ever live.

Do you want to see what our sins look like to God? Look at the redemption price Jesus willingly paid when he suffered and died on the cross that day. Only those who are in Christ have any true understanding of it, and even we sometimes shudder when we read the narratives in the four gospels.

Christian, all this Jesus did for you, in your place. This is why Christ is so precious to all who trust in Him alone for salvation.

That is what is so good about Good Friday.