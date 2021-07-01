Faith in Focus: Who needs whom?

Have you ever met a person who said he didn’t need anything or anyone? He may say this because he is lonely and hurt. He may say it because of pride. He may think he is better than everyone and doesn’t need anything from anybody.

Although they come at it from different directions, they confess the same ignorance. They are ignorant because like it or not, we are all very needy.

We have no idea how needy we are. We stand in need of endless things just to stay alive. Can we keep ourselves alive? Can our skilled driving keep us alive on the highways? Can we keep ourselves healthy? Is it by our own goodness that we have a portion of the comforts of this life?

And what about those who have few good things? Are we better than those who live in terrible pain every day? The lonely and despised? Those who do not have the mental capacity we may have?

What happens when our situation changes? Ask the billionaire on his deathbed if he has any needs. Ask the paralyzed person if he has any needs. Ask the mother of a wayward or reckless child if she has any needs. The list of our needs is incredibly long.