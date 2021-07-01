Faith in Focus: Who needs whom?

Have you ever met a person who said he didn’t need anything or anyone? He may say this because he is lonely and hurt. He may say it because of pride. He may think he is better than everyone and doesn’t need anything from anybody.
Although they come at it from different directions, they confess the same ignorance. They are ignorant because like it or not, we are all very needy.
We have no idea how needy we are. We stand in need of endless things just to stay alive. Can we keep ourselves alive? Can our skilled driving keep us alive on the highways? Can we keep ourselves healthy? Is it by our own goodness that we have a portion of the comforts of this life?
And what about those who have few good things? Are we better than those who live in terrible pain every day? The lonely and despised? Those who do not have the mental capacity we may have?
What happens when our situation changes? Ask the billionaire on his deathbed if he has any needs. Ask the paralyzed person if he has any needs. Ask the mother of a wayward or reckless child if she has any needs. The list of our needs is incredibly long.
I say that to say this: God has no needs. Absolutely none. He doesn’t need us. God is completely self-sufficient. He creates. He keeps alive. He is the giver. He doesn’t need anything we can give him or do for him.
Think about it. What could a creature ever have or do that the Creator and sustainer of all of us would need?
“Don’t be deceived, my dear brothers. Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” (James 1:16,17)
In Acts 17:22-31 Paul preached to a crowd of pagan philosophers saying, “The God who made the world and everything in it, being Lord of heaven and earth, does not live in temples made by man.”
Notice Paul’s next statement: “nor is he served by human hands, as though he needed anything, since he himself gives to all mankind life and breath and everything.”
We need to understand this truth about God. God needs nothing. He needs nothing from us. We can do him no favors. God gives us all life and breath and all things.
Perhaps you have heard people say things like, “God made man because he was lonely or needed someone to worship him.” Because we are finite and sinful, we want to believe this, but it is not true.
It is clear everywhere in scripture we are to worship God, obey him and love him. But does he need our worship, obedience and love? The answer is no!
Approaching God on the basis of our good works in whatever form that may take is useless. Trying to do our best and thinking God will love us more is so wrong.
God doesn’t save people from their sins because we have something to contribute to Him or His happiness. God saves people for no reason in us, but simply because He chooses to love sinners.
The Lord was careful to remind the Israelites: “It was not because you were more in number than any other people that the Lord set his love on you and chose you, for you were the fewest of all peoples, but it is because the Lord loves you ...” (Deuteronomy 7:7, 8)
Jesus later said to the 11 faithful disciples the night before his death: “You did not choose me, but I chose you ...” (John 15:16)
We need to know this to have any concept of the great love of God in sending His only begotten Son into this sin-cursed world to become a man and die on a cross for sinners. There is nothing that drew him to us. The love of God comes entirely from within Himself. He chose to love the unlovely in their unrighteousness and sin (Romans 5:6-8).
He did not need to do that but He did.
God does not need us, but we surely need Him.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.