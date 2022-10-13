Faith in Focus: Who is Baha'u'llah?

Do you ever wonder about the crucial need for humanity to find a unifying vision on the nature of life, who we are, and what our true purpose is? How can we go about laying a foundation for living in harmony in an interconnected and interdependent world?

Such a vision is offered in the Holy Writings of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, born in Persia on Nov. 12, 1817. Baha’is around the world celebrate his birth as one of their most joyous and holy days. He was born at a time when there was great worldwide messianic expectation, where earnest believers from many religions were examining their scriptures and seeking.

While the Baha’i Era began in 1844 with the coming of the faith’s prophet-herald, the Bab – whose name translates to “the gate” or “the door” – Baha’u’llah announced his mission in 1863. People have been searching for answers to life’s questions – for a way to make sense of our world. Two hundred years ago, the Bab and Baha’u’llah came to bring a fresh revelation and shed a new light on humanity’s unfolding story.

In 1863, Baha’u’llah proclaimed that he was the great Divine Educator heralded by the Bab and announced that the promised Day of God has dawned. His claim is none other than declaring to be the Messenger of God for this age of human maturity, the bearer of a Divine Revelation, fulfilling the promises made in earlier religions.

In his own words, he said: “This is the Day in which humanity can behold the Face, and hear the Voice of the Promised One. The Call of God hath been raised, and the light of His countenance hath been lifted up upon humanity. It behooveth every one to blot out the trace of every idle word from the tablet of the heart, and to gaze, with an open and unbiased mind, on the signs of His Revelation, the proofs of His Mission, and the tokens of His glory.”

From an early age, Baha’u’llah was regarded as someone who seemed touched by the hand of God, having the markings of someone with a special destiny. Even though he did not attend school, he possessed an innate wisdom and intelligence, showing compassion for all.

Although born into a noble Persian family, he declined the ministerial position in government he was expected to fulfill and chose to devote his energies to a wide range of philanthropies, which earned him the title “Father of the Poor” by the early 1840s. Following the same pattern in history as the earlier prophets, he faced ferocious opposition and persecution, suffering banishment and imprisonment in some of the cruelest prisons of the Ottoman Empire.

Although persecuted by the authorities in power, he was beloved by the people, receiving great praise and admiration for living such an exemplary life and disavowing all claim to political power. Despite imprisonment and persecution, he could not be silenced.

Baha’u’llah’s Holy Writings – his collective works of more than 100 volumes – form the foundation of Baha’i sacred scripture. His expositions cover all the great themes you can imagine religious writings revealing: the nature of God, revelation in history and the nobility of the human spirit, among them. The basic principles and teachings revolve around the oneness of God, religion and humanity, with a vision that includes a framework for a unified peaceful future civilization.

In the unfolding story of God’s religion on earth, Baha’u’llah offers the next chapter destined to move humanity through this age of transition. The teachings of Baha’u’llah help us understand the transformations underway. God is fulfilling the promise to never leave us without guidance; that following every winter is a divine springtime.

Viewed in light of history and the maturing of humanity, thinking about the purpose of religion being to unite people, we can see a progression from Abraham’s time, uniting the family unit, to the time of Moses, bringing the tribes together, and in the time of Jesus, the city-state, and Muhammad, uniting a nation. Now, in this time, Baha’u’llah has come for the unity of the entire planet.

What if we used as our milestones for studying history from the coming of each Divine Messenger or prophet to the next – instead of from war to war? What would we understand about our unfolding story from that viewpoint? We don’t need to complicate the teachings of the world’s religions. The Baha’i writings say: “To be a Baha’i simply means to love all the world; to love humanity and try to serve it; to work for universal peace.”

Spiritual seekers are urged to find out who Baha’u’llah is for themselves and what he represents as the answer to our prayers for a vision and framework to build a unified, peaceful society.