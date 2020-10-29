Faith in Focus: When the wicked prosper

If you ever wonder why some people seem to do so well and get away with so much, while those who try to do things God’s way seem to have more troubles, you are not the first.
A man named Asaph wrote Psalm 73 about that very problem, and it almost caused him to distrust God’s promise that He is good to His people. (verses 1, 2)
Asaph became envious of arrogant, wicked people who seemed so prosperous. They seemed to have so much. They didn’t get in trouble for their wicked behavior and they always had abundance. Their eyes seemed to bulge with the pride and violence that characterized their foolish lives. They used their tongues to scoff and speak malicious threats against others, especially those who knew the Lord.
They even cursed God and strutted around as if there would be no consequences from God for their behavior, striking fear into people who may fault them. They seemed so at ease in their sins while piling up wealth as if God doesn’t know or care. (verses 3-12)
Ever felt that way?
Asaph’s response to all this may be like yours. “What’s the sense of living for the Lord and walking in His ways? Life is just the opposite for me.” (verses 13, 14)
God seemed almost to be on the side of the wicked and load trouble on His own children. Asaph agonized, trying to make sense of it all. But then he realizes that to speak this way is to betray other believers who are having the same struggles as he. (verse 15)
What was it that brought him back to reality, seeing things in proper perspective?
Verse 17 tells us it wasn’t until he went to God and learned from Him the truth about the wicked, especially how the wicked end up.
What did Asaph learn? Though wicked people seem so in charge of things, God has set them in slippery places where eventually they would fall to ruin. They would be destroyed in a moment, swept away not only to death but to terrors (verses 18, 19) like awakening from a dream to find reality rushing in as God brings forth sudden destruction. (verse 20)
Asaph also learned something about himself and his attitude. He realized how brutish and ignorant he had been in thinking God wasn’t going to punish the wicked and bless His children.
He had to learn not to judge what God was doing by only observing circumstances around him. Asaph had so much more to learn about God and his promises.
God hadn’t forgotten, but Asaph had and so do believers at times.
Asaph goes even further and is enabled to realize what he has is far more than the wicked ever will have. “Nevertheless, I am continually with you; you hold my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will receive me to glory.” (verse 23 and 24)
Asaph continues: “Whom have I in heaven but you? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” (verse 25 and 26)
Asaph realized that if he was right with God and possessed God’s salvation, he had more than all the world could offer. So, he repeats the lesson he has learned.
“For behold, those who are far from you shall perish; you put an end to everyone who is unfaithful to you. But for me it is good to be near God; I have made the Lord God my refuge, that I may tell of all your works.” (verse 27 and 28)
In retrospect as Asaph recounting this experience, begins the Psalm with these words, “Truly God is good to Israel, to those who are pure in heart. Later the Lord Jesus Christ said, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8)
Take heart in these troubling times, you whose trust is in Jesus Christ alone. God has not and will not abandon you, ever.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.
