Faith in Focus: When the wicked prosper

If you ever wonder why some people seem to do so well and get away with so much, while those who try to do things God’s way seem to have more troubles, you are not the first.

A man named Asaph wrote Psalm 73 about that very problem, and it almost caused him to distrust God’s promise that He is good to His people. (verses 1, 2)

Asaph became envious of arrogant, wicked people who seemed so prosperous. They seemed to have so much. They didn’t get in trouble for their wicked behavior and they always had abundance. Their eyes seemed to bulge with the pride and violence that characterized their foolish lives. They used their tongues to scoff and speak malicious threats against others, especially those who knew the Lord.

They even cursed God and strutted around as if there would be no consequences from God for their behavior, striking fear into people who may fault them. They seemed so at ease in their sins while piling up wealth as if God doesn’t know or care. (verses 3-12)

Ever felt that way?

Asaph’s response to all this may be like yours. “What’s the sense of living for the Lord and walking in His ways? Life is just the opposite for me.” (verses 13, 14)