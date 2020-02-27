Faith in Focus: What it means to be a Christian

But this statement can be spoken by any genuine Christian when thinking of any person who is not a Christian. Because it is true. We did not make ourselves Christians. God did. He chose us, but not for anything good in any of us. We have no merit of our own. All our merit is in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. God didn’t and doesn’t need us. We need Christ, and we need His perfect righteousness. Apart from Him there is no salvation for anyone. Christians did not always believe that, but we do now.

We can’t impress God in any way and we don’t live to impress God or other people, but we all once did. And in our blindness, we often thought we were successful.

Christians don’t love God and love other people to impress anyone. That is not why we do certain things and don’t do other things. God has given us these two great commandments to love Him with all our heart, soul, mind and strength and love our neighbor as ourselves.

Sadly, we fall short in so many ways, but we know it and we hate it. We want to love God more. We want to love everybody regardless of what they do or say. We know how short we fall. But we also know that God already punished all our sins when he laid them all on our precious Savior on the cross those three dark hours in the middle of that one day outside Jerusalem. We know to repent and go to Him for forgiveness.

God turned us from our sins and gave us the gift of faith to trust in Christ alone, and thus by God’s grace we are declared righteous in His sight having the righteousness of Christ put to our account. And we know God will never change that, because he doesn’t change and His promises are all guaranteed by Christ’s death and resurrection. It is a glorious thing to know the Lord and so much more wonderful to know his love for us is everlasting. I’d rather be a Christian than anything in all the world.

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

