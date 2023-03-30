There is always a new holiday to prepare for. Even now, when I walk into the store, there are so many bunnies and eggs for Easter, and soon there will be red, white and blue everywhere to celebrate the patriotic summer holidays just around the corner.

This month, you may notice some new decorations in your local stores that you may not have seen before. They will be decorated with crescent moons, stars and lanterns and say phrases like Ramadan Kareem or Eid Mubarak. You may be asking yourself, what is this all about?

These beautiful stickers, banners and lights are for one of the two great Muslim holidays, and we are excited to share in the celebration with you!

Eid al Fitr, or the Holiday of Breaking the Fast, is the first major holiday in the Islamic calendar. It comes at the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is the blessed month when Muslims worldwide fast from sunrise to sunset to follow one of the five pillars of Islam.

Before I accepted Islam, Ramadan seemed like a tremendous challenge. I remember the first time I heard of it, and I thought, if I were a Muslim, I would sleep all day and eat all night. Ramadan is so much more than denying the body food and drink. It is a time when Muslims come together to renew their faith in God, or Allah, as He is known in Arabic.

Ramadan is when the Quran, the holy book of the Islamic faith, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, may peace be upon him, the last prophet. The revelation of the Quran is essential to all Muslims, regardless of their sect, because we all read the exact same text in the Arabic language, even if we interpret it differently.

So while Muslims are fasting during the day, we also do our best to avoid bad habits and distractions that keep us from focusing on God. If you have a Muslim co-worker, you may notice that they are carrying around a Quran this month instead of their lunch box, your Muslim friend on Instagram is not posting or liking your photos as much, or when you drive past the local mosque, the parking lot seems a lot fuller because we are all inside making extra prayers. Even now, as I prepare this article, I am surrounded by lists of all the additional activities of worship I wish to do during this wonderful time.

And the night is not a time Muslims spend eating constantly. It is a time considered more sacred than the day. Once the sun sets, there is a meal called Iftar, and if you know a Muslim, please ask them if you can attend one with them; we love to invite you over for food!

It is a time spent in worship. Every night during Ramadan, the mosques fill for one to two hours for a special recitation of the Quran called Taraweeh, which includes additional voluntary prayers. Most mosques open one to two hours before sunrise to make further worship possible. Ramadan is when Muslims sacrifice sleep for God and do so willingly.

These 30 days will all lead to Eid al Fitr, which is set to happen this year on April 21 or April 22, depending on the sighting of the new moon, which goes back to those decorations I mentioned in the beginning.

There is a reason Muslims use crescent moons in their decorations. We rely on the sighting of the moon to begin the next month, and our holiday starts on the first day of the new month of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar.

Eid is a day when fasting is prohibited by God. The Eid prayer is when all the mosques in a geographic area gather in the morning. Here in Central Pennsylvania, it is usually at the Farm Show Complex, and the Muslims will join together in one great communal prayer. We greet each other with excitement and congratulations for completing a physically demanding but spiritually rewarding month.

On Eid al Fitr, Muslims dress in their finest clothing and rush out the door to join family and friends, saying, “Eid Mubarak!” meaning happy holiday. After, we meet up with others to enjoy Eid parties full of food and different activities.

You will see a lot of Muslim families at the Sports Emporium and Sky Zone that day. The holiday is a day to spoil our kids with presents, candy and envelopes with money. It is no wonder decorating the house has become an important and enjoyable part of the celebration.