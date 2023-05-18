A Christian knows God is his Creator and the Creator of everything.

He knows his chief reason for living is to glorify God and enjoy Him forever.

He knows the most important way to do this is to love God with all his heart, soul, mind and strength and to love other people as he loves himself.

He knows that he is not able by his own strength to do either.

He knows his own heart is desperately wicked and left to himself he would commit the worst of sins against God and other people.

He knows all his sins deserve the wrath and curse of God in this life and the life to come.

He knows there was nothing he could do to remedy this enmity between God and himself. No good works, no ceremonies, no suffering, no effort.

So, he knows he needed God to change him and give him a new heart and disposition.

He knows the Bible is God’s revelation to all mankind of the things necessary for faith and life. He knows there is only one way to come to a knowledge of God and be at peace with Him. Since God is Holy and hates all sin, the Christian needs to be found righteous in God’s sight.

Obviously, God had to do something about this because of our helplessness.

This God the Father did by sending God the Son into the world to become a human being like us, but not sinful like us. His name is Jesus and he was conceived by the Holy Spirit in the womb of a young virgin. Jesus was fully God and fully human all in one person. (Not part God, part human and not sometimes God and sometimes human.)

Jesus’ mission was to fully obey His Father in every way while confined to a body, to experience what it was to live as a man in a sinful world among sinful people. He experienced all the types of temptation that are common to us all, yet he never succumbed to any of them.

When the time came, Jesus gave himself over to be crucified. While on the cross Jesus bore all the wrath his people deserved for all the sins they ever committed. In those few hours Jesus accomplished what all the shed blood of all other sacrifices could never do. God’s wrath was satisfied.

The proof that this is all true was the resurrection of Jesus from the dead the following Sunday. After 40 days Jesus ascended bodily from where he had come and is seated at the right hand of the Father.

Given the title King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus is now ruling the universe until he comes back to earth once again in glorious splendor with all His holy angels to be the judge of all who have ever lived.

Everyone’s body will be raised from the dead to be reunited with his soul and will spend eternity either with Christ in a New Heaven and New Earth or in hell with Satan and all his fallen angels to face the never ending wrath of God for all their sins.

Because of all these things and because of Jesus’ command, the Christian has an obligation to those who are not Christians to be witnesses for Christ and all that He did for sinful people like us.

Having experienced the love and forgiveness of God and having been given a new heart by the transforming work of the Holy Spirit, the Christian does not view people as he once did. His love for God and God’s commands and promises urge him to seek to tell others the truths God has revealed to him from the Bible.

If you are not a Christian you may feel uncomfortable around Christian friends. Your friend does not want you to die and face eternity without Christ and without hope. He knows you have a soul that will never die. He is not angry with you and is not your enemy. It is love for God and love for you that compels your friend to try to talk to you about the gospel and the only Savior there is.

Sometimes we are awkward and misspeak. We know we are still sinful and continually need God’s forgiveness. We are not always as faithful as we should be, but be sure, behind all our inconsistency we do love you. We know what God has done for us and our desire is that you come to know Christ. We have experienced God’s great love and mercy and we desire the same for you. We want you to be with Christ when you die.

We also know that God is able and willing to save anyone no matter how disinterested, self-righteous, perverse, proud, nice, religious, stubborn, hypocritical or however you may be described because we were once just the same. And the Bible is clear that God has and does save all kinds of people from His wrath. After all God had mercy on us.