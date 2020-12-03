Faith in Focus: What happened in the little town of Bethlehem?

About 2,020 years ago, a baby was born and laid in an animal trough in the small town of Bethlehem.
Usually there are special services, church plays, manger scenes, decoration and presents in celebration. Probably not so much this year.
We may hear the doleful, “Why can’t the Christmas spirit last all year?” Some will tell us what the “spirit of Christmas” is. Ratings of the Hallmark Channel will soar, even though every movie has the same plot (spoken from a man’s perspective).
Do you know what actually happened that night in Bethlehem? To understand the magnitude of Jesus’ birth, we turn to the Old Testament of the Bible. Beginning in Genesis 3:15 all the way to the end of Malachi, there are passages in which God reveals his plan to send a Savior to this world.
Century after century, believing Jews looked forward to the day God’s promised Messiah would come. But how would he come and how would he be recognized?
About 600 years before Christ’s birth Isaiah was written. Prophecies of Jesus are scattered throughout this book. Isaiah 9:6 is a part of one of these prophecies.
“For unto us a child is born, to us a son is given” and “... his name shall be called ... Mighty God.”
How could this be? A person who is both man and God?
Isaiah 7:14 gives a clue, “Behold a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel (God with us).” A son without a human father would be God and be with us here on earth. No wonder the Jewish people didn’t get it.
But in Luke 1:26-35 clear light begins to shine. The angel Gabriel was sent to a young virgin named Mary to tell her she would conceive and give birth to a son and that he would be called “the Son of the Most High.”
Mary verbalized her first thoughts, “How shall this be, since I am a virgin?"
Gabriel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child will be called the Son of God ... for nothing is impossible with God.”
In Matthew 1:18-25 we find when Mary told Joseph (her intended husband) about all this, he could not believe her though he loved her. Being a just man, he decided not to marry her.
Soon after this an angel of the Lord appeared and told Joseph, “... do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.”
Joseph obeyed God, married Mary and she remained a virgin until after Jesus was born.
Matthew comments in v 23 that this is in fulfillment of Isaiah 7:14.
That night in Bethlehem he came.
Can you see God’s wisdom and power in all this? Do you see that the virgin birth of Jesus is an essential part of every true Christian’s faith? The Christ of the Bible who is now ascended to the right hand of God, the Father, is both God and Man. One person, two natures, not a mixture of the two.
To deny His miraculous birth is to deny him. To deny him is to cast aside any hope we have of knowing God in peace. No mere man, no matter how good, is able to save even one person from the guilt and power of sin. Remember what the angel told Joseph, “You shall call his name Jesus (Savior), for he shall save his people from their sins.” Only God can forgive sins.
Sometime before Christmas, read the first two chapters of Matthew and Luke, asking God to bless you as you read.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.
