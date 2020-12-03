Faith in Focus: What happened in the little town of Bethlehem?

Isaiah 7:14 gives a clue, “Behold a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel (God with us).” A son without a human father would be God and be with us here on earth. No wonder the Jewish people didn’t get it.

But in Luke 1:26-35 clear light begins to shine. The angel Gabriel was sent to a young virgin named Mary to tell her she would conceive and give birth to a son and that he would be called “the Son of the Most High.”

Mary verbalized her first thoughts, “How shall this be, since I am a virgin?"

Gabriel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child will be called the Son of God ... for nothing is impossible with God.”

In Matthew 1:18-25 we find when Mary told Joseph (her intended husband) about all this, he could not believe her though he loved her. Being a just man, he decided not to marry her.

Soon after this an angel of the Lord appeared and told Joseph, “... do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.”