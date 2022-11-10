Faith in Focus: What do you see?

Anna Mae Pennica is a woman who was born blind. But as an article in the Sarasota-Herald Tribune from 1981 relates, when she was 62 years old, she was able to have a surgery to remove her congenital cataracts. Afterward, she was able to see for the first time in her life!

In response to her first sight of the world, she said, “It’s all so beautiful. So much bigger and brighter than I ever imagined!” Can you imagine what it must have been like to be blind and then able to see?

Of course, she is not the first person to experience such a phenomenon. In the Gospels, the Apostle John recounts the historical account of how Jesus healed a man who was born blind. Part of the reason Jesus came into the world was to open blind eyes as the one who is the Light of the World. As John 9:5-7 recounts, “‘As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.’ Having said these things, he spit on the ground and made mud with the saliva. Then he anointed the man’s eyes with the mud and said to him, ‘Go, wash in the pool of Siloam’ (which means Sent). So he went and washed and came back seeing.”

Now the fact that Jesus healed the man on the Sabbath day aroused the ire of the Pharisees, who had added to God’s law their own man-made traditions with 39 categories of activities that they said violated the Sabbath. According to the Pharisees, Jesus had broken their laws in three ways. First, when he spat on the ground and made a ball of clay, they saw that as manual labor. Second, since the blind man was not dying, healing him on the Sabbath day was not deemed necessary by the Pharisees and was seen as a violation of the Sabbath day. Third, the Pharisees had a specific injunction against applying saliva to the eyes on the Sabbath day. Therefore, in the eyes of the Pharisees, Jesus was “not from God, for he does not keep the Sabbath” (John 9:16). Sadly, they were blind to the truth about who Jesus really is as the Light of the World!

But the man born blind whose eyes were healed by Jesus was given more than physical sight. He was also given spiritual sight to see and understand who Jesus really is! After the Pharisees cast out from the synagogue the blind man Jesus healed, Jesus went and found the man and had the following exchange with him: “having found him [Jesus] said, ‘Do you believe in the Son of Man?’ He answered, ‘And who is he, sir, that I may believe in him?’ Jesus said to him, ‘You have seen him, and it is he who is speaking to you.’ He said, ‘Lord, I believe,’ and he worshiped him. Jesus said, ‘For judgment I came into this world, that those who do not see may see, and those who see may become blind.’” (John 9:35b-39).

The man had come to see who Jesus really is, the long-awaited Messiah and Savior of sinners, and to believe in him. Jesus, the Light of the World, had caused the light of the truth to shine in this man’s heart. As Paul writes, “For God, who said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness,’ has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (2 Corinthians 4:6). As one who believed in Jesus, he was given entrance into the kingdom of God and to eternal life. As John writes in the well-known verse of John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

The Pharisees, on the other hand, though they were born with physical sight, they were born spiritually dead and without spiritual sight. They did not and could not recognize who Jesus really is. They needed to have the Light of the World shine in their hearts. As Jesus said to Nicodemus, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3). The Pharisees needed to be born again by the Holy Spirit working through the Word of Truth.

What about you? What do you see when it comes to Jesus? While you may have physical sight to see this physical world, do you also have spiritual sight to see that there is more to this life than meets the eye? Do you have spiritual eyes to see how you are a sinner in need of a savior, and that the only Savior of sinners is Jesus? If not, cry out to Jesus to heal your spiritually blind eyes that you may truly see Him, and in seeing Him, know and love Him.