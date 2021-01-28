Faith in Focus: What did Jesus mean by 'judge not'?

He said, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit” (Matthew 7:15-17). Jesus’ disciples are called to discern whether a prophet was true or false based on the result of their teaching and the fruit of their lives.

In the gospel of John, Jesus himself is being judged by the Jews as a troublemaker and lawbreaker because Jesus went against their traditions by healing a man on the Sabbath. Some in the crowds even claim that Jesus has a demon.

Jesus responds by reasoning with them from the Scriptures, to show that he did not break God’s law. He concludes, “Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment” (John 7:24). So, when Jesus says, “Judge not,” he is not saying that we should never make any judgments. But when we do make judgments, we must judge with right judgment according to the truth of God’s Word.

What then is the statement “Judge not, that you be not judged” warning against? Jesus is condemning an arrogant, self-righteous, hypocritical attitude in judging others that is blind to the same faults and worse in oneself.