Faith in Focus: What did Jesus mean by 'judge not'?

One of the most quoted or paraphrased verses of the Bible is “Judge not, that you be not judged” (Matthew 7:1).
For many people this verse seems to fit with the postmodern idea that every point of view is legitimate. Because there is no transcendent moral standard by which to judge something wrong, they say, then “Do not judge!” But what did Jesus mean by “Judge not”?
Consider, first, what Jesus did not mean by “judge not.” Jesus is not saying that his disciples should suspend the use of critical reasoning.
In the very same Sermon on the Mount, Jesus uses his critical faculties in evaluating the scribes and Pharisees. Jesus judges their supposed righteousness to be lacking when he states, “For I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:20).
Jesus also evaluates these religious leaders as being hypocrites concerned with their outward appearance and not loving God (cf. Matt. 6:2, 5, 16). Later in Matthew 23, Jesus even pronounces seven woes, or curses, upon the hypocritical Pharisees.
“But that was Jesus, and he could do that,” you might be thinking. But notice that in the same Sermon on the Mount, Jesus calls his disciples to be discerning and to critically evaluate those who claim to be prophets.
He said, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit” (Matthew 7:15-17). Jesus’ disciples are called to discern whether a prophet was true or false based on the result of their teaching and the fruit of their lives.
In the gospel of John, Jesus himself is being judged by the Jews as a troublemaker and lawbreaker because Jesus went against their traditions by healing a man on the Sabbath. Some in the crowds even claim that Jesus has a demon.
Jesus responds by reasoning with them from the Scriptures, to show that he did not break God’s law. He concludes, “Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment” (John 7:24). So, when Jesus says, “Judge not,” he is not saying that we should never make any judgments. But when we do make judgments, we must judge with right judgment according to the truth of God’s Word.
What then is the statement “Judge not, that you be not judged” warning against? Jesus is condemning an arrogant, self-righteous, hypocritical attitude in judging others that is blind to the same faults and worse in oneself.
As Jesus goes on to say, “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3). It is the self-righteous attitude that goes to church and hears a sermon and says, “I hope that person over there is listening, because they really need to hear this,” all the while not applying what is heard to oneself.
It is the hyper-critical attitude that delights in finding faults with others to make oneself feel better. It is the rash and presumptuous spirit that presumes to know what another person’s motives are without hearing the whole story or waiting to see the real fruit of their lives.
If we are honest with ourselves, then we will realize that we are all guilty of judging others wrongly. We have all had self-righteous attitudes toward others at some time in some area of our lives. We have all hardened our own hearts at times. We have all sinned in this way, and Jesus, whom God the Father has appointed to judge the world (Acts 17:31), will judge each one of us with righteous judgment.
But for the those who humble themselves before the Lord Jesus, confessing their sins to God (including their sins of self-righteously judging others), their sins will be forgiven by the Judge himself. How will the Judge judge you and me on the final day?
