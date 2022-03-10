Faith in Focus: What are you hungry for?

We can all relate to the experience of feeling hungry or thirsty to one degree or another. Whether it is the grumbling of our stomachs as we long for a mid-afternoon snack while at work or the parched craving for water after a long run, we all know what it is to hunger for food and thirst for water; for we were created by God as those who need to eat and drink every day.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus also spoke about hungering and thirsting, but in a different way. He said, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied” (Matthew 5:6). Jesus was not speaking about the hunger and thirst of the body, but the hunger and thirst of the soul.

Every one of us is searching for satisfaction in our souls, for fulfillment in our life. We long to have fulfilling jobs and to have satisfying relationships with family and friends. We can look to our possessions, the latest fashions or the newest gadget to satisfy us. We look to education and accomplishments for fulfillment. We can even look to the external trappings of religion to try to find satisfaction of soul. We try to find satisfaction in so many different things in this world, but they leave us so unsatisfied.

Like the Preacher in Ecclesiastes, who pursued all the things under the sun to fill his soul, we come away saying, “Vanity of vanities! All is vanity” (Ecclesiastes 1:2). Why is this? Because our souls were not made to be satisfied merely by the things of this earth. As the Preacher writes, God “has put eternity into man’s heart” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). We have a longing for something beyond this world. Or more accurately, we have a longing for Someone beyond this earth.

Jesus speaks of this longing as the blessedness of hungering and thirsting for righteousness. What does he mean by righteousness? Jesus is referring to everything being as it ought to be, in right relationships according to God’s revealed will. First and foremost, this longing for righteousness is a desire to be in a right relationship with God himself. Then, there is the blessing of being in right relationship with one another. It is where we live righteously, or rightly, with God and with each other.

But if we are honest, we recognize that this is not our condition, for we have turned against God, our Creator, and gone our own way. We are not in a right relationship with God but have a broken relationship in which we love our selfish and sinful ways more than God. And we are not in right relationships with one another, as we live in a world filled with war and violence, and our own hearts are filled with self-centered anger and lust. No wonder we are so dissatisfied.

But thankfully, for those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, Jesus promises that they will be satisfied? How is this possible? Through what Jesus has done to make things right. He came to restore us to a right relationship with God, by taking away the offense between God and man. When Jesus went to the cross, he willingly took the sinful offenses against God of all who trust in him to his own account, and Jesus paid the penalty for these sins that were not his own. When Jesus lived on the earth, he lived a righteous life pleasing to God, so that all who trust in him could receive his righteous record.

All who trust in Jesus Christ and his work have been reconciled to God and have a restored relationship with God. Jesus also gives those who believe in him a new heart that loves God and desires to please him. This new heart also desires to be reconciled with others and to love and serve them. This is what it is to be a Christian, and this is what it is to know true satisfaction of soul.

Christian philosopher and mathematician Blaise Pascal wrote, “There is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of every person, and it can never be filled by any created thing. It can only be filled by God, made known through Jesus Christ.”

What about you? Are you hungering and thirsting for righteousness? Do you know the satisfaction of soul that comes from knowing Jesus as your only Lord and Savior? Come to Jesus and let your soul feed upon him, for he has said, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst” (John 6:35). There is eternal satisfaction for your soul in Jesus Christ.

Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.

