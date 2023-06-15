The idea that good things happen to good people and bad things happen to bad people has been around since sin came into the world.

About 4,000 years ago, Job’s friends were telling Job all of his sufferings were because of his great sin, but God described him as “a blameless and upright man, who fears God and turns away from evil.” (Job 1:8)

How many parents try to use Santa this way to modify their children’s behavior before Christmas?

Even Jesus’ own disciples gave Jesus only two options when they asked him about the man born blind. “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents that he was born blind?” To them it had to be one or the other. (John 9:2)

How easy it was for the Jewish rulers to mock Jesus when he was being crucified. Even both criminals who were crucified with Him mocked Jesus at first.

Don’t we find ourselves having similar thoughts when people we don’t like or agree with face tragedy in some form? They deserve it, don’t they? And when good things come into our lives, don’t we tend to think we deserve them more than others?

Funny how we always seem to think we are the good people. Everything should go well for us, shouldn’t it?

Why do we think so highly of ourselves and so little of others? It is our old, internal enemies: pride and self-love. Pride and self-righteousness are really at the heart of all our sin. It began in the garden of Eden when Eve and then Adam thought they knew better than God what was best for them. We all have inherited it.

All sin is against God, though it is often against other people as well.

In Luke 13:1-5, our Lord Jesus Christ sheds light on what tragedies should bring to our minds. Some in the crowd that surrounded Jesus told our Lord about some Galileans who had been slaughtered by Pontius Pilate while they were sacrificing. It becomes evident why they told this to Jesus by his response to them.

Jesus asked them a question. “Do you think that these Galileans were worse sinners than all the other Galileans because they suffered this way?”

Jesus knew their thoughts and hearts. Then Jesus put his finger on what we all need to learn when such things happen to others. “No, I tell you, but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.”

Tragedies are to be reminders that we need to repent of our own sins lest we perish and are lost forever.

Jesus went on to remind them of another tragedy where a tower fell and killed 18 people. In similar words he added, “Do you think that they were worse offenders than all the others who lived in Jerusalem? No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.”

Week by week we hear of so much tragedy, so much loss of life, so much trouble and turmoil in our world.

What is our response? How are our hearts affected? We cannot know why all of these occur. We may not know what God is doing or how He may use them, but we can be certain that He knows perfectly why they occur.

He may use them in many ways, humbling nations and people, but we know for sure that every tragedy is a warning to all of us to turn from our own pride and repent of our sins lest we likewise perish in our sins.

And to whom do we go when we repent? We must go to Jesus Christ who invites us with these words in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.