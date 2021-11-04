Faith in Focus: Was Jesus surprised by the cross?

What does the Bible teach about Jesus Christ and his understanding of his death?

In the very beginning of Jesus’ ministry, the Jews asked him for a sign to explain why he had driven the money changers and merchants out of the temple. He replied, ”Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” The Jews did not understand that he spoke about the temple of his body (John 2:18-22).

Later, when the Jews again asked him for a sign, he told them the only sign they would receive was “the sign of Jonah,” which he explained meant his death and resurrection three days later (Matthew 12:38-40).

In another instance our Lord tells Nicodemus that he was going to be lifted up from the earth (a reference to the cross) for the salvation of all who believe in him (John 3:14,15).

What is the significance of these statements? Just this: from the very beginning the Lord Jesus knew his purpose for coming was to die on the cross and then rise from the dead.

We might well ask another question. Did Jesus merely know what was going to happen or was he in control of what happened?

In Luke 9:51 we find the statement, “When the days drew near for him to be taken up, he set his face to go to Jerusalem.” In other words, Jesus was aware of the timing of his death, and he actually controlled the time of his death.

There are other statements such as that found in John 7:30, “So they were seeking to arrest him, but no one laid a hand on him, because his hour had not yet come.” Though the Jews sought time and time again to kill him, they could not, because it was neither the time nor the place nor the ordained means of his death.

Jesus was also very careful to tell his disciples about his death and resurrection before it came to pass. In the gospel of Mark alone there are four separate occasions where Jesus describes these events (Mark 8:31; 9:9 and 12; 9:31 and 10:32-34).

Perhaps the clearest passage in the whole Bible showing Jesus’ total control of his death and resurrection is found in John 10. In verse 11 he says, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.“ Then in verse 17 and 18 he says, “For this reason the Father loves me, because I lay down my life that I may take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This charge I have received from my Father."

When Judas came with the soldiers to betray him, Jesus made no effort to resist. He went out to meet them. (See John 18:3-5)

When he was charged before the Sanhedrin and then Pilate, he said nothing to dissuade them from condemning him to death.

When the time came for Jesus to die, he laid down his life - not a moment before or after. He was in complete control.

Even while hanging on the cross Jesus was actively involved in the time of his death. Luke 23:46 says “Then Jesus, calling out with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.’ And having said this he breathed his last.“

Jesus was laying down his life at that moment because he had the power to do it. Then on the third day he arose from the dead because he also had power to do that.

The evidence of Scripture is clear. Jesus was not a helpless victim of circumstances. Jesus was not surprised by the cross. His death on the cross was his purpose from before the world was created.

“The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am foremost.” (Apostle Paul in 1Timothy 1:15)

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0