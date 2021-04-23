Faith in Focus: Two men who prayed

Let’s look at the man the Pharisee felt he was so far above.

Note the stark difference in the tax collector’s attitude in prayer. He was standing far off and wouldn’t even lift his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast. The man was ashamed to be close to others and ashamed to face God. In sorrow he beat upon his breast. Why was he so ashamed and approached God so differently from the Pharisee?

We find the answer in how he prayed. He made no comparisons to others. There was no hint of his goodness or his merits. He simply cried out to the Lord, “God, have mercy on me, a sinner.”

What made the tax collector pray such a thing?

He had cheated many people in his work over the years, but it hadn’t bothered him that much. He cared little about what the all-seeing God thought. But now God had opened this man’s heart to see his many sins, not as he viewed them, but as God sees them.

He realized he was guilty before God. He knew he deserved God’s just anger toward his sins. For the first time in his life he knew he was lost and without hope unless God would have mercy on him. He couldn’t face God in judgment as he was.

So, the tax collector prays, “God be merciful to me, a sinner.”