Faith in Focus: Two men who prayed

The Lord Jesus often used parables in his preaching and teaching.
One of the clearest is found in Luke 18:9-14.
Christ tells us he spoke “... to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous and treated others with contempt.” In those people’s minds, the gap between themselves and others was extremely wide.
Our Lord used two men who went up to the temple to pray to make his point. He chose a man admired and respected by most people of his day, also a man despised by most. Jesus lets us in on how these two men prayed. If you pray at all, see which one most closely describes you.
The first was a Pharisee, outwardly one of the most meticulously religious men of that day. We see in verse 11 the Pharisee stood by himself, setting himself apart from other people. When we read his “prayer,” we find he is not actually praying but reminding God what a good man he is.
“God, I thank you that I am not like other men ...” He proceeds to compare himself to men who were despicable in the judgment of most people. He told God he was not like “... extortioners, unjust, adulterers or even like this tax collector.” The thought of this other man anywhere near him was repulsive.
The Pharisee continued to tell God two activities that characterized his life: “I fast twice a week, I give tithes (one tenth) of all I possess.” A wonderful man in his own eyes.
Let’s look at the man the Pharisee felt he was so far above.
Note the stark difference in the tax collector’s attitude in prayer. He was standing far off and wouldn’t even lift his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast. The man was ashamed to be close to others and ashamed to face God. In sorrow he beat upon his breast. Why was he so ashamed and approached God so differently from the Pharisee?
We find the answer in how he prayed. He made no comparisons to others. There was no hint of his goodness or his merits. He simply cried out to the Lord, “God, have mercy on me, a sinner.”
What made the tax collector pray such a thing?
He had cheated many people in his work over the years, but it hadn’t bothered him that much. He cared little about what the all-seeing God thought. But now God had opened this man’s heart to see his many sins, not as he viewed them, but as God sees them.
He realized he was guilty before God. He knew he deserved God’s just anger toward his sins. For the first time in his life he knew he was lost and without hope unless God would have mercy on him. He couldn’t face God in judgment as he was.
So, the tax collector prays, “God be merciful to me, a sinner.”
These two men leave the temple and Jesus tells us what happened. “I tell you this man (the tax collector) went down to his house justified, rather than the other (the Pharisee).” Justified simply means declared to be righteous in God’s sight. The tax collector was born again and was now a believer and forgiven of all his sins.
The Pharisee remained a self-righteous hypocrite, still despising this man to whom God had shown great mercy. Still trusting himself and his good works. Still unaware of his great danger when he had to stand before God’s judgment seat full of his self-righteous pride.
Jesus’ final words are both a warning and an encouragement. “For anyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”
The tax collector wasn’t justified or forgiven because others despised him, but because he humbled himself in his sins and cried to God for mercy and forgiveness.
Sadly, like most people the Pharisee exalted himself and didn’t think he needed God: not God, nor His mercy nor His forgiveness.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.