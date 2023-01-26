Faith in Focus: Tu BiShevat a reminder of spring

We will soon celebrate the Jewish holiday of “Tu BiShevat,” the New Year of Trees, the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat.

I just checked the calendar, and it says that this year, in 2023, the first day of the month of Shevat was on Jan. 23, and thus Tu BiShevat will be on Monday, Feb. 6. I am glad that Tu BiShevat is coming in February, because for me February is the gloomiest month of the year. It is nice to have a holiday to lift our spirits and bring us a bit of joy, reminding us that the trees will again leaf out and spring will come.

I know, it seems odd to be celebrating trees at a time when most of the trees are bare and gray (even though most are just are sleeping). The holiday actually is based on the seasonal cycles of the land of Israel. In the Hebrew month of Shevat, in January or February, in Israel it is last of the rainy season, and spring is starting to awaken.

The first tree to blossom in Israel is the almond tree, and it blooms around Tu Bi-Shevat. Thus, Tu Bishevat is a time of celebrating the promise of spring when the trees will again blossom and leaf. This holiday is the beginning of the annual cycle for trees—their New Year.

I live in the woods; we built our house here about 27 years ago. We have always enjoyed being surrounded by trees. However, this year I have had an ongoing problem with dead Ash trees. Many of the trees on my property are Ash and they have all died over the last few years due to the Emerald Ash Borer. And now this year, with all the weird weather, rain and high winds, they are falling over.

It’s OK if they fall out in the woods, but I have had several near misses with very tall dead trees almost hitting the house. I have had to have a local tree surgeon come out several times to cut up and remove fallen trees (those that I cannot cut myself) and also to cut down dead trees that are a bit too close to the house or garage. In mid-December, my big healthy pine tree in front of the house lost a lot of large limbs. And a week or so later, about six tall dead ash trees fell down next to the house, hitting the sidewalk.

When I see those, I think about how much human beings have damaged the Earth, causing extreme weather events, and allowing invasive species to kill off our native trees. But as I look at my woods, also I see new trees taking over. The tulip poplars and black walnuts and sycamores are growing up strong and tall. The fallen trees, when they are in the woods, become habitat for all the other creatures who share this land with me, and enrich the soil. This makes me smile and feel hopeful again.

I recently finished a new book about trees by the author Peter Wohlleben, author of “The Hidden Life of Trees.” The new book is called “Forest Walking, Discovering the Trees and Woodlands of North America.” Both of these books are highly recommended reading. I love “forest walking”; I do a lot of hiking now for exercise, and it is usually in the woods. I feel very blessed to be able to do that. I get to see trees all year around, in all their stages. I will admit that I often go hug trees when I am hiking, and I thank the trees for being there.

Many Jews celebrate Tu BiShevat by arranging to plant trees. We certainly need more trees planted to help us stabilize the climate. There are many groups today that sponsor tree-planting projects to make our communities more healthy.

Have you ever planted a tree? I can look out my window at the huge pine tree that I planted about 30+ years ago from a 6-8-inch seedling. And at other places on my property I can see the pecan tree and the fruit trees we planted over 35 years ago, some of which still bear. It makes me feel like I did something important when I planted those trees. They will probably be here long after I am gone, which makes me feel wonderful.

Again I am reminded of the story of Choni the Circle Maker, a tale that comes from the Talmud. One day, as he walked down the road, Choni saw a man planting a carob tree. He asked the man how long it would be before the carob tree would bear fruit. The man said it would take 70 years. Choni asked the man if he thought he himself would get to eat from that tree in 70 years. The man replied that it was unlikely, but his father and his grandfather had planted trees that he now harvests, and he wanted to plant trees for his children and grandchildren to harvest, even if he is no longer around.

We need to plant the seeds and the trees for good things to grow in the future. We may not be here to see the results, but we still need to do our part to make sure that there still are trees in order to create a healthy future for our descendants to enjoy. That is an important message for Tu BiShevat for all people. We need to make sure our descendants will be able to go forest walking and to eat fruit, and to cool down in the shade and to breathe the oxygen that the trees release. We depend on trees.

May this year be a good and healthy New Year for all trees in the world!