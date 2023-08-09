As humanity matures, as we learn and understand more about our interconnected world, we are sometimes called to reconsider some of our basic assumptions. What if some of these unexamined notions are creating fundamental contradictions in our ability to move humanity toward a more peaceful and harmonious world?

The Baha’i faith affirms the essential teaching found in most religious scriptures that humans were created in the image of the Divine Creator. The Jewish and Christian Bible both have references to making “man in our image, after our likeness”; that is, the image of God.

Baha’u’llah, the prophet founder of the Baha’i faith, has written extensively about the true nature of the human being. Among his many statements are: “With the hands of power I made thee and with the fingers of strength I created thee; and within thee have I placed the essence of My light.”

The Baha’i teachings are filled with references to the nobility of humanity. The Baha’i Holy Writings state: “Noble have I created thee” and urge us to “rise then unto that for which thou was created.” If we were all schooled in our inherent nobility and worthiness from an early age, imagine how this might impact some of our ways of thinking and being.

If everyone felt in their heart the God-given nobility and dignity of every human, the prejudices and divisiveness surrounding our man-made hierarchies of human value would disappear. If everyone understood that our true nature is exalted, with each of us possessing the potential to reflect the spiritual qualities of the divine, we would recognize that the conflicts and social decay we’re experiencing is actually a distortion of the human spirit – and not our true nature.

With all the chaos and suffering we see in the world, many people are falling into despair – believing that human nature is inherently selfish and aggressive and, therefore, nothing will change. So people live with the paralyzing contradiction where they are longing for a peaceful world, yet not believing it is possible.

These assumptions do not reflect what the Baha’i writings refer to as “the potentialtities inherent in man” and “the innate excellence of humanity’s reality.” In “The Promise of World Peace,” a peace statement issued by the Baha’i international governing body, we are offered this hopeful view: “Whatever suffering and turmoil the years immediately ahead may hold, however dark the immediate circumstances, the Baha’i community believes that humanity can confront this supreme trial with confidence in its ultimate outcome.” They present the spiritual view that these upheavals and convulsions in the world “will serve to release the potentialities inherent in the station of man.”

When we understand and accept everyone’s innate goodness, nobility and dignity, we can recognize the distortions we see in the world, and that will enable us to “set in motion constructive social forces which, because they are consistent with human nature, will encourage harmony and cooperation instead of war and conflict,” as stated in the peace statement.

Baha’u’llah wrote, “The winds of despair are, alas, blowing from every direction, and the strife that divides and afflicts the human race is daily increasing. The signs of impending convulsions and chaos can now be discerned, inasmuch as the prevailing order appears to be lamentably defective.”

Baha’is understand that we are living in an age of transition where many social structures are crumbling while new ones are simultaneously being built. The Baha’i writings refer to these twin processes as the “death pangs” of our old ways and the “birth pangs” of the new, which are divine and redemptive in nature – destined to open up “vistas of a justice, a unity, a peace, a culture, such as no age has ever seen.”

We once believed the earth was flat and that the sun revolved around the earth. Perhaps it is time to let go of our false beliefs about human nature and release the paralysis of will and action that holds us back. What if our greatest obstacles are the habits of thought that imprison our own minds?

The Baha’i writings tell us: “All the saplings of the world have appeared from one Tree, and all the drops from one Ocean, and all beings owe their existence to one Being.” While the immediate horizon may look dark, the future holds great promise. The Baha’i writings assure us that our “distant future, however, is radiant, gloriously radiant – so radiant that no eye can visualize it.”