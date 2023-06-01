Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Jewish holiday of Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks (Shavuot literally translates as “weeks”), occurred last week, on May 25-27 (Thursday evening through Saturday evening).

In the Hebrew calendar, this was the sixth and seventh day of the month of Sivan. In the Land of Israel, only one day (sixth of Sivan) is a holiday, but outside the Land of Israel, Shavuot, like many Jewish holidays, is celebrated for two days.

Shavuot is one of the three “Pilgrim Festivals” in Judaism. These three festivals are Passover (which starts 51 days before Shavuot), Shavuot and Sukkot. Each of these festivals are agricultural festivals that also have a historical/cultural meaning. Passover, as you may remember, marks the beginning of the barley harvest in Ancient Israel. Shavuot celebrates the end of the wheat harvest. And Sukkot, which follows five days after Yom Kippur (early fall), celebrates the end of harvest of the fruits of the land.

Like most of the Jewish holidays, Shavuot is a holiday with two meanings. First, it is a day to celebrate the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai. Second it is the festival to celebrate the grain harvest and the first summer fruits. Shavuot marks the beginning of summer, and we thank God for the fruits of the earth that sustain our bodies, and for God’s Teaching, the Torah, that sustains our lives and souls.

In Ancient Israel, Shavuot was the first day in which people brought the “Bikkurim” or “first fruits” to the Temple in Jerusalem. The Temple sacrifices on that holiday included two loaves of bread, “shtei ha-lechem.” These had to be leavened bread, as opposed the unleavened bread (matzah) that was required at Passover. Also the first fruits of the land — such as grapes, figs, and honey — were brought to the Temple for God.

Today, Jews celebrate Shavuot with several traditions. First, there are special prayers or Hebrew poems read in the synagogue. Also the Book of Ruth is read. Homes and synagogues are frequently decorated with greenery. It is a custom, which originated in the medieval period, to stay up all night and study Torah. And it is traditional to eat dairy meals. Cheesecakes, cheese blintzes and other dairy sweets are often enjoyed on the holiday.

Starting in the 20th century, Reform Jews started the tradition of having a Confirmation ceremony for 16- to 18-year-olds who have completed their Jewish religious studies. The students stand in the synagogue before the Ark, thus imitating how the People of Israel stood at Mt. Sinai for the giving of the Torah.

As I mentioned earlier, on Shavuot the Book of Ruth is read, because of its description of the barley harvest. Did you know that Ruth is considered the first convert to Judaism? I always love the story of Ruth because I am a convert to Judaism.

Ruth said to Naomi: “Your people will be my people, your God my God.” Ruth was a poor woman who lost her husband at a very young age. Yet she picked herself up and decided to follow her mother-in-law, Naomi, and join Naomi’s people and faith. That took a lot of courage.

As a convert, I know it is hard to leave the faith and community one was raised in and to embrace a new faith and community. Many people remain comfortable in the faith tradition they were born and raised in, but some people are driven to explore other faith paths and other ways of seeking the Divine. We are so lucky in this country to be free to make those explorations, to question our faith of origin and to choose to convert to a new faith. Because we have religious freedom we are obliged to work to ensure that everyone in this country is free to practice their own faith tradition.

As summer approaches, it is important for us to focus on our gratitude for the blessings we have in this country and in our community. We live in a country that is founded on the premise that there is no official religion and that the government and the majority cannot dictate religious beliefs and practices. Let us join hands together with our neighbors of all faiths to promote these freedoms for all.