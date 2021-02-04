Faith in Focus: Thoughts, words and deeds

One day the scribes and Pharisees saw the disciples of Jesus eating bread with unwashed hands (Mark 7). By their tradition, unwashed hands were defiled. The scribes and Pharisees were careful to wash their hands, as well as cups, pots and tables.
In response Jesus taught, “There is nothing from without a man, that entering into him can defile him: but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man. (Mark 7:15 KJV)”
Now, it is still good to wash your hands when they’re dirty. During this time of COVID-19, it is even more important. The scribes and Pharisees were not focused on cleanliness for health’s sake—they were focused on washing as an exercise in righteousness. It had a moral value. This is what Jesus was addressing.
Later Jesus explained further to his disciples. “Whatsoever thing from without entereth into the man, it cannot defile him; Because it entereth not into his heart, but into the belly. That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man.”
“For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness: All these evil things come from within, and defile the man. (Mark 7:18-23 KJV)”
While it is good to be careful about what we take into our body, Jesus was more concerned with what we think, what we say and what we do. He taught this in what we term the Sermon on the Mount.
“Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not commit adultery: But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart. (Matt. 5:27-28 KJV)”
Jesus is warning us to not only avoid the sin, but also to avoid sinful thoughts. Why is this? Because not only does sin damage us spiritually, but so do sinful thoughts.
We can control what we do. It may take practice and great self-discipline, but we can do it.
With even greater effort, we can control what we say. Generally this means saying less.
How can we control what we think? Our thoughts don’t seem to be subject to the same kind of control as words and actions. It is true that thoughts can come to mind uninvited and not premeditated. We reduce the chance of that by filling our minds with positive things, but still it happens.
We are not responsible for every thought that comes into our mind, but we are responsible for how long we let it stay there. The mind is like a stage. If we want to get one thought off the stage, we need to replace it with a better one.
There are things we can do to help. Jesus instructed us to pray always. He does not expect us to be kneeling in prayer all day, every day, but we can have our heart and mind inclined toward the Lord to feel the promptings that He might send us through the Holy Ghost.
We can also seek after the gift of the Holy Ghost. This is also sometimes referred to as the baptism of fire. It can change our disposition. Then, like the people described in the Book of Mormon, we will have “no more disposition to do evil, but to do good continually. (Mos. 5:2)”
The Gospel of Jesus Christ is about a change to the whole person, not just what we say and do, but even to what we think. When His disciples marveled about how difficult it was to be saved, Jesus replied, “With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible. (Matt. 19:26 KJV)”
While we need to be ever watchful of our thoughts, words and deeds, we are not left without help to do so. We need to do our best and then trust in the grace of God to cover the rest.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.