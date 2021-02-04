Faith in Focus: Thoughts, words and deeds

“Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not commit adultery: But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart. (Matt. 5:27-28 KJV)”

Jesus is warning us to not only avoid the sin, but also to avoid sinful thoughts. Why is this? Because not only does sin damage us spiritually, but so do sinful thoughts.

We can control what we do. It may take practice and great self-discipline, but we can do it.

With even greater effort, we can control what we say. Generally this means saying less.

How can we control what we think? Our thoughts don’t seem to be subject to the same kind of control as words and actions. It is true that thoughts can come to mind uninvited and not premeditated. We reduce the chance of that by filling our minds with positive things, but still it happens.

We are not responsible for every thought that comes into our mind, but we are responsible for how long we let it stay there. The mind is like a stage. If we want to get one thought off the stage, we need to replace it with a better one.