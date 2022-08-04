Faith in Focus: The road to Islam

When I was asked to write about Islam, I immediately felt overwhelmed and intimidated.

I am not a Muslim scholar who has studied their entire life under prominent scholars at prestigious universities. I wasn’t even born Muslim. In fact, I was well into my adulthood when I converted to Islam. Up till then, my knowledge of Islam was limited to “20/20” and “Dateline” reports that focused on the oppression of Muslim women and plane hijackings at the hands of Muslims.

I don’t even recall hearing the word “Islam,” let alone knowing that Muslims even had a religion. But thanks to these reports, I knew all I needed to know about Muslims. And I also knew that I wanted nothing to do with them.

So, how in the world did I become Muslim? I can tell you, it was definitely the last thing I thought I ever would do.

I was raised Methodist. But from a very young age (age 8), I was always trying to find my niche, my perfect religion. Mind you, the only religion I knew was Christianity. And I thought the different denominations were different religions. So, I spent my Sundays “church hopping” trying to find where I belonged.

My parents supported me in my search, never objecting to me hopping onto, yet another, church bus to try another church. I continued to explore different churches into my adulthood. But I always returned to the Methodist Church. Even so, my heart was never content. At the age of 30, I decided to be re-baptized in the Wesleyan Church in an effort to strengthen my faith. It didn’t work.

In November 2000, at the age of 32, going through a divorce, trying to recover from a horrible, abusive marriage, I met Muslims for the first time. While they seemed nice, I was pretty sure they were probably plotting some terrorist attack or hijacking. And I knew all about how horrible Muslim women were treated, forgetting the abuse I suffered at the hands of my “Christian” husband.

They gave me an English translation of the Quran and many books on women’s rights. Over the next few months, I diligently studied. I did a side-by-side comparison of the Quran and Bible. Many of my life-long questions, as a Christian, were answered. As I continued to read and study, my heart had a feeling of contentment it never had before. In March 2001, I converted to Islam. It was a decision I didn’t take lightly, and I have never looked back.

Here are some common questions, I receive as an American woman who converted to Islam:

Did you convert to get married? No, I met my husband a year after I converted. At the time I converted, I was definitely not interested in marriage. I was still going through divorce and criminal court proceedings.

Does your husband make you dress like that? No, I started wearing the headscarf in May 2001. When looking for a husband, I found there were many men who didn’t want their wives to cover, for a variety of reasons. So, I made sure my husband was OK with me wearing it. And my husband did not see my hair until after we were married.

Did you make your kids become Muslim? No. Islam forbids forced conversions. My oldest children did not convert. My youngest was raised Muslim.

Aren’t you hot in that? Yes ... yes I am. I’m from Alaska. It’s summer. It feels like 1,000 degrees outside! Aren’t you hot?

What about Jesus? Jesus, peace be upon him, is mentioned by name, 25 times in the Quran, and 52 times by other nicknames/titles. His name in Arabic is “Isa.” We believe in all his miracles (by God’s will), his miracle birth, as well as many miracles not mentioned in the Bible. You cannot be a Muslim and not believe in Jesus. His mother, Mary, peace be upon her (Arabic name Maryam), has a chapter in the Quran named after her, and she is mentioned by name 34 times throughout the Quran. Both Jesus and Mary are highly respected by Muslims, as are all other prophets, such as: Abraham, Moses, Job, David, Noah, etc., may God’s peace and blessings be on them all.

Who is Allah? Allah is the Arabic equivalent to the English word God. He is the same God of the Christians and Jews. He is the Creator and Sustainer of the everything in the universe. French, Spanish, Finnish and many other languages also use different words for God, but He is the same God.

Why are Christians and Jews considered infidels? They aren’t. In the Quran, they are called the People of the Book. Infidels are those who disbelieve in God, like idol worshipers. Muslims must believe in and respect all God’s Books: The Torah, Bible and Quran.