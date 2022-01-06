Faith in Focus: The red pill

"Though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him." John 1:10

Christians are peculiar people. For example, we celebrate the season of Christmas after Dec. 25 rather than before. Hence the song, "The Twelve Days of Christmas." We also try to keep Jesus the focus of Christmas rather than a myriad of other holiday interests (e.g. shopping, eating and drinking, Santa, elves, decorating, watching Christmas movies, football, etc.). Not that any of these “other things” are bad, but we try to keep Jesus central to the season.

Admittedly, it is not easy.

In the opening of John’s Gospel, he writes that Jesus came into the world in the flesh, yet the world did not “recognize” him. If this is true, it is both sad and tragic. I wonder why? Why would the world, which was created by God, not recognize God when he comes into our midst?

I have a couple of theories. First, perhaps we are just distracted. It’s like the parable Jesus tells about the king who throws a once-in-a-lifetime wedding party and invites all the people of the kingdom, but, sadly, none of them come (Matthew 22). They claim to be too busy and give lame excuses, like “I have to wash my hair,” or “Sorry, I’m binging on Netflix, but thanks anyway.”

It’s tragic. It’s like the story of Mary and Martha (Luke 10). Jesus comes to their home, and Mary gets it. She understands who Jesus is and sits at his feet to soak up his awesomeness. But Martha, she’s busy chopping onions in the kitchen because she mistakenly believes that she is the host when the Feast, the Bread of Life, is sitting in her living room! In that seminal moment, Martha is consumed with her own self-importance and busy-ness and thus misses out.

A second reason we may not recognize Jesus in our midst is that he is sometimes not at all what we expect. It’s like the story of the two people walking on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24). They are talking about Jesus and nothing else, yet, ironically, they fail to recognize Jesus when he bumps into them on the road and begins walking right beside them!

A woman tells the story of how when she was about 6 years old, she was so excited for Santa Clause to come on Christmas Eve that she couldn’t sleep. As she laid awake in bed, she thought she heard something, so she tip-toed down the stairs and peeked around the corner. There she saw her parents at the kitchen table busily wrapping presents. Flooded with understanding and shock, she ran back up the stairs, threw herself on her bed and cried herself to sleep.

“The funny thing is,” she says, now some 40 years later, “that scene which so disturbed me as a child has become one of my most treasured childhood memories. That vision of my young parents, up to their elbows in boxes and ribbons and wrapping paper, working late into the night to prepare a joyful Christmas morning for me and my siblings - it is a memory I wouldn’t trade for all the Santa Clauses of the world.”

By now the presents have been opened and most Christmas trees and decorations have been put away for another year. Still, I hope in this New Year we may continue to be surprised by the gift of Jesus in our midst. When he unexpectedly shows up on the road of life, or makes himself at home in our living room, may we have eyes to recognize him. Emmanuel, God is with us. Don’t miss it.

The Rev. Renee Kiel holds a doctor of binistry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She currently serves as a U.S. Army Chaplain and lives in Carlisle with her husband and their miniature poodle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0