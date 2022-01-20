Faith in Focus: The power of meekness

When you hear the word “meek,” what comes to your mind? Perhaps you associate the word with a picture of someone who is extremely quiet, soft spoken or even mousy. Perhaps you picture a person who is timid, indecisive and prefers to stay in the background. Or perhaps you imagine someone who lacks courage.

In other words, perhaps you associate the word “meekness” with “weakness.” But such an association fails to grasp the true meaning of meekness.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth” (Matthew 5:5). What did Jesus mean by “the meek?” In its broader usage in Jesus’ day, the word meek was used to describe an animal that has been tamed.

For example, picture a wild bucking bronco, a majestic creature with enormous power. But then a wise horse trainer works with the horse to train and tame it. Now the horse responds to the directions of the trainer, the movements of the bit and bridle. Has the horse lost any of its strength? Is the horse now weak? No, but the horse’s great strength has been brought under control.

Southern horse breeders used to have a saying, “the meekest horse wins the race.” Why? Because the meek horse is the one who most responded to his training, and all its obvious and inherent strength was harnessed and brought under focused control. So, meekness means “strength under control” or “power under authority.”

So, who are “the meek” about whom Jesus speaks? It is the person whose heart has been tamed by the grace of God, no longer wild and restless, but submissive to the sovereign wisdom of God and under His authority. The meek are those who relate to God and others with a humble strength as one resting under God’s authority.

What does this look like in the real world? It looks like a person going through a difficult situation like the loss of a job or a difficult illness and responding not with fretting, worry or sinful anger, but with a tamed heart in humility that trusts in God’s care. It looks like the person who is sinned against and hurt by others having the strength of meekness to not return evil for evil or respond harshly, but with loving confrontation and granting forgiveness when there is repentance.

The greatest example of meekness comes from none other than Jesus Christ himself. When he was mistreated, falsely accused, mocked and spat upon, he did not answer harshly. When Judas betrayed him with a kiss in the garden of Gethsemane, Jesus still called him “friend” (Matthew 26:50). Even in the throes of death on the cross, Jesus pleaded, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34).

How was Jesus able to be so meek during such mistreatment? As the Apostle Peter states, “When he was reviled, he did not revile in return; when he suffered, he did not threaten, but continued entrusting himself to him who judges justly” (1 Peter 2:23). In other words, Jesus had the strength of heart to be meek, because he had a heart tamed by God to trust in his Heavenly Father.

And how can you or I have this amazing power of meekness? By coming to God and having our hearts tamed by Him so that we deeply trust and rest in Him. As Jesus said, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am meek and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30). Come to Jesus Christ and receive the power of meekness.

Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.

