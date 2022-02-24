Faith in Focus: The power of forgiveness

"Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you ... if someone strikes you on one cheek, turn to them the other also ... forgive and you will be forgiven." Luke 6

These are well-known dictates of Jesus. They are also considered by some to be crazy. Was Jesus for real when he said this? What are we to make of such instruction?

First, it doesn’t mean we should let evil people do evil things. We don’t stand by while the Hitlers of the world slaughter innocent people because Jesus said, “turn the other cheek.” As Christians, we have a responsibility to protect our neighbor from evil and harm. We should be clear about that.

Rather, in this passage Jesus is talking about something more everyday and mundane – he’s talking about the condition of our hearts. This passage is not about allowing our neighbor to be abused, rather it is about disabusing ourselves of our deep-seated resentment, pride and bitterness toward our neighbor.

I remember when I was a teenager, a man in our church spoke to my confirmation class. He was a very respected man in our congregation and in the community at large. “Mr. Jones” told us, who were about to be confirmed in our faith, that we should do everything we could to keep at peace with people. “You are all young and have clean slates, don’t let your relationships turn bitter, don’t make enemies of people, do everything you can to keep peace between yourself and others.”

Even at my early age I could hear the pain behind his words. Mr. Jones, it seemed clear to me, was not just speaking theoretically, he was speaking from sorrowful, first-hand experience. That was over 40 years ago, but I have never forgotten his words. In fact, as I have grown older, I have realized even more deeply the wisdom and weight of his counsel.

The key to understanding these directives of Jesus is to hear them not as something we must do, or even should do, but something that we can do – we can forgive, we have the power to let go. It’s been said that "Not forgiving is like drinking rat poison and then waiting for the rat to die.” When we hang on to slights and resentment or seek revenge, we are hurting ourselves more than anyone else. Harboring such feelings and desires is like taking a daily dose of poison. It slowly ruins us.

Forgiveness does not mean forgetting, nor does it mean that we condone the actions of the person or people who harmed us. A person does not need to apologize in order for us to forgive them; after all, Jesus prayed while on the cross, “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

Forgiveness is not the same thing as reconciliation. We are not always able to reconcile with the person we forgive; perhaps they have died or refuse to be in relationship with us. Reconciliation is not always possible, but we still have the sole power to forgive. Forgiveness is not a one-time event. On the contrary, we may need to forgive an offense over and over again in our hearts before we are finally able to release it.

The Greek word for “forgiveness” is apoluo – it means literally to set free, to release, to unbind, to send away. Forgiveness means we refuse to wish to make the offender pay for what they did. Forgiveness is a form of voluntary suffering – it is painful and hard to do.

When we forgive, we are making the decision to absorb the hurt, the debt, the wrong that was done, we take it into ourselves rather than taking it out on the other person. This is not easy and usually, in my experience, requires much prayer and divine assistance. Instead of revenge, we decide to take the hurt out of circulation – with the help of God, we declare that this pain is going to stop here.

Forgiveness is the place where healing begins. Jesus knew this. Mr. Jones knew this. Brothers and sisters in Christ, if you are holding on to pain, bitterness and resentment, let it go, and embrace the Abundant Life of Jesus.

The Rev. Renee Kiel holds a doctor of binistry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She currently serves as a U.S. Army Chaplain and lives in Carlisle with her husband and their miniature poodle.

