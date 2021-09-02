Faith in Focus: The nature of true leadership

There appears to be a crisis of leadership in our present day. While there are many people who are filling positions of leadership in our current moment, there are precious few who are embodying true leadership. But what exactly is true leadership?
The way of the world says that leadership is wielding power and influence to get other people to do what you want. As Justin Irving and Mark Strauss explain, “Almost all models of ‘great leadership’ from the ancient world were hierarchical and top-down. To lead meant to convince, cajole, coerce or compel others to do your bidding.” This form of leadership is all about getting others to serve the leader.
Such worldly leadership was present in Jesus’ day. Jesus said to his disciples, “You know that those who are considered rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them” (Mark 10:42). It was the kind of leadership exhibited by Tiberius Caesar or Pontius Pilate or Herod Antipas.
They are leaders like Pontius Pilate who was more concerned with public appearances than with the truth (cf. Matthew 27:24). They are leaders like Herod Antipas who was more concerned about saving face than true justice (cf. Mark 6:25-28). They are leaders who are more concerned with themselves than for the welfare of those they lead.
But Jesus teaches us a different way, a better way, the way to truly lead. In contrast to the self-centered leadership of the world, Jesus said to his disciples, “But it shall not be so among you. But whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be slave of all” (Mark 10:43). Jesus teaches that the nature of true leadership is servant leadership.
True servant leadership is a call to follow the way of humility and dependence, and not self-exaltation or self-reliance. Such leaders recognize that the delegated authority they have received ultimately comes from God, who has all authority, and to whom they are accountable. Servant leaders recognize their position of authority is a sacred trust to be exercised for the well-being of those under that authority. Therefore, such leaders are willing to self-sacrificially serve and spend themselves for the good of those they lead. They are leaders with courage, character and conviction.
In other words, they are leaders like our Lord Jesus Christ, who truly embodied servant leadership. As Jesus said to his disciples, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:44). And that is exactly what Jesus did.
Jesus was given a mission from his heavenly Father, “to save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21). In order to do so, he had to be despised and rejected by his own people, and willingly undergo the shameful death on a Roman cross. This he did not for his own sins, for he had none, but to pay the penalty of the sins of his people. Jesus, the true servant leader, willingly sacrificed his life so that he might give eternal life to all who believe in and follow him.
Jesus is the embodiment of true leadership. And this is the kind of leadership that we still need in our world today. May our Lord Jesus Christ be pleased to raise up such servant leaders in our generation with hearts, lives and leadership that reflect him.
Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.