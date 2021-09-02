Faith in Focus: The nature of true leadership

There appears to be a crisis of leadership in our present day. While there are many people who are filling positions of leadership in our current moment, there are precious few who are embodying true leadership. But what exactly is true leadership?

The way of the world says that leadership is wielding power and influence to get other people to do what you want. As Justin Irving and Mark Strauss explain, “Almost all models of ‘great leadership’ from the ancient world were hierarchical and top-down. To lead meant to convince, cajole, coerce or compel others to do your bidding.” This form of leadership is all about getting others to serve the leader.

Such worldly leadership was present in Jesus’ day. Jesus said to his disciples, “You know that those who are considered rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them” (Mark 10:42). It was the kind of leadership exhibited by Tiberius Caesar or Pontius Pilate or Herod Antipas.

They are leaders like Pontius Pilate who was more concerned with public appearances than with the truth (cf. Matthew 27:24). They are leaders like Herod Antipas who was more concerned about saving face than true justice (cf. Mark 6:25-28). They are leaders who are more concerned with themselves than for the welfare of those they lead.