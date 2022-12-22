Faith in Focus: The miracles of Christmas

Once again it’s Christmas, the day when Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus the Christ. Aside from all the fun traditions of lights, trees and presents, there is a deeper meaning as God gave the world the Gift of His only begotten Son. With that Gift came many signs and wonders, much praise and prophecy.

The birth of the Messiah had been foretold by prophets for hundreds of years. The people were expecting a Messiah. Some false messiahs had arisen and had gathered followers, although their movements ultimately failed. (See Acts 5:35-38) But the people were expectant.

While we are familiar with the angels that came to the shepherds watching over their flocks, there were other angelic visits. Zacharias the priest was visited by an angel in the temple as he executed his duties. He and his wife Elisabeth were promised a child even though they were quite old. This child was to be the forerunner of the promised Messiah.

Mary was visited by the same angel and promised that she would be the mother of the Messiah. An angel appeared to Joseph in a dream and instructed him to move ahead with their marriage. He was also instructed to name the baby Jesus.

During her pregnancy Mary visited Elisabeth, who was a relative. As they met, Elisabeth was moved upon by the spirit to prophesy concerning Mary’s child.

When Elisabeth delivered her baby, Zacharias said that the boy was to be named John. He went on to prophesy about the messiah and the role his own son would play in the messiah’s mission. Today we often call this person, John the Baptist. He would preach repentance at the Jordan River and would baptize many there, including Jesus Christ.

Joseph and Mary made the trip from Galilee to Bethlehem where Jesus would be born. The night of his birth angels that came to the shepherds. The shepherds then came to see the baby Jesus. Afterward, “they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.” (Luke 2:17 KJV) The message the angels brought was not limited to the shepherds.

One of the most visible miracles that accompanied the birth of Jesus Christ is not well-recorded in the New Testament. When the wise men came, they sought the “King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east,” (Matt. 2:2) Not much else is said about this star other than it guided the wise men to Jesus.

Our Christmas carol “The First Noel” says more in verse two:

"They looked up and saw a star

"Shining in the East beyond them far

"And to the earth it gave great light

"And so it continued both day and night.

"This star was bright enough that it could be seen in daylight!"

The Book of Mormon has a fuller account. “Behold, at the going down of the sun there was no darkness; and the people began to be astonished because there was no darkness when the night came ... And it came to pass that there was no darkness in all that night, but it was as light as though it was mid-day. And it came to pass that the sun did rise in the morning again, according to its proper order; and they knew that it was the day that the Lord should be born, because of the sign which had been given.” (3 Nephi 1:15, 19)

The birth of Jesus Christ was foretold by prophets, announced by angels, witnessed by many and accompanied by a great sign. While the birth may have occurred in a stable, knowledge of it spread to various places in the world. That’s what we really celebrate this Christmas.

So at this wonderful time of year, we feel to join with the heavenly host saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:14 KJV)