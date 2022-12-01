Faith in Focus: The light we share

“So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.” These words of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, offer an important reminder that light will always penetrate and overcome darkness. Ever since ancient times, the teachings of all the great prophets refer to light, love and illumination as a source of goodness, hope, meaning, wisdom and joy.

Poets, songwriters and artists are also often the ones to point us to the light of truth, offering reminders and insights pointing to our essential reality. Sadly, the darkest, most horrendous events drive news and media coverage in our society – often coloring our own outlook. Hopefully, this season of gratitude helps us to take stock of what really matters, focus on our blessings, and remember who we really are at the core – especially our own inner light.

The Baha’i teachings affirm the nobility of all and encourage us to seek this inner light and love that resides in our hearts. Baha’u’llah says: “Let the flame of the love of God burn brightly with your radiant hearts,” calling upon humanity to “gain a true knowledge of your own selves – a knowledge which is the same as the comprehension of Mine own Being.” He encourages us to perceive with both inner and outer eye “the seas of My loving-kindness and bounty moving within you.”

The Divine Creator, as the life-giving Source of all, through the beauty of nature, shows us the sun rises every morn following the darkness of night, the spring blossoms again following every winter. Some winters seem darker than others. I’ve heard it said that every generation believes they are living in what feels like the worst time in history. Yet, every generation has given us great souls – those well-known and everyday folks whose names we will never know – that held onto a vision of light and hope and worked to transform our world.

In one of Baha’u’llah’s more mystical works, called “The Hidden Words,” we are given so many insights into the love and light the Creator has placed within us – all the latent qualities residing within just needing to be cultivated. He says: “Thou art My lamp and My light is in thee. Get thou from it thy radiance and seek none other than Me. For I have created thee rich and have bountifully shed My favor upon thee.” In another passage He tells us: “With the hands of power I made thee and with the fingers of strength I created thee; and within thee have I placed the essence of My light.”

Asking His followers to appreciate that we live in the “cycle of the light of His Beauty,” ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder, reminds us that love is at the heart of how we live our lives. He says: “Therefore, order your lives in accordance with the first principle of the divine teaching, which is love. Service to humanity is service to God. Let the love and light of the Kingdom radiate through you until all who look upon you shall be illumined by its reflection. Be as stars, brilliant and sparkling in the loftiness of their heavenly station.”

Circling back to the opening quote about the power of the light of unity, we can see the Baha’i teachings asking us to take the Word of God and put this light into action. Here’s the full quote: “The utterance of God is a lamp, whose light is these words: Ye are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch. Deal ye one with another with the utmost love and harmony, with friendliness and fellowship. He Who is the Daystar of Truth beareth Me witness! So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.”

Leading balanced, meaningful and purposeful lives means living lives full of love, light and service to humanity. This is a gift we all can give. We can ask ourselves: what are we doing to cultivate our inner light – to develop our spiritual qualities – to bring more light into the world?

Sometimes when we see all the brokenness in our world, it’s natural to sink into low spirits ourselves. The great singer-songwriter, Leonard Cohen, reminds us, “There is a crack in everything – a crack in everything – that’s how the light gets in,” and India Arie has a beautiful song called “I am Light” that will lift your spirits.

May we seek light, love and truth in every leaf, every rock and every face we encounter. The Baha’i writings encourage us to see the light wherever it shines, saying: “In short, it behooves us all to be lovers of truth. Let us seek her in every season and in every country, being careful never to attach ourselves to personalities. Let us see the light wherever it shines, and may we be enabled to recognize the light of truth no matter where it may arise.”