Faith in Focus: The light of a good character

The Baha’i Holy Writings state: “If a soul is endowed with the attributes of true faith and characterized with spiritual qualities, he will become to all humanity an emblem of the mercies of God. For the attributes of the people of faith are justice and fair-mindedness; forbearance and compassion and generosity; consideration for others; candor, trustworthiness, and loyalty; love and loving-kindness; devotion and determination and humanity.”

Affirming that the stability of all our affairs depend upon trustworthiness, Baha’u’llah said, "Trustworthiness is the door of security for all that dwell on earth,” adding that it is “the greatest portal leading unto the tranquility and security of the people.”

We don’t always think the so-called small things, like our day-to-day conduct, habits and tendencies are what will change the world. Of course, we need good social policies and practices, but society is a reflection of its people. If people fully lived the virtues of their spiritual teachings, we would see a very different world.

It starts with us, and the light we shine, the kindnesses we show, and the character we develop in ourselves, our children and our grandchildren. Baha’u’llah declared: “The betterment of the world can be accomplished through pure and goodly deeds, through commendable and seemly conduct.”