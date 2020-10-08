Faith in Focus: The light of a good character

“The light of a good character surpasseth the light of the sun and the radiance thereof,” is a welcome and timely reminder offered by Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith.
Many people are feeling distressed about what feels like a dark season as we experience lack of civility in our social discourses, a mean-spiritedness on many social media platforms, confusion and corruption in our politics, and a lack of reasonable standards relative to truth, honesty and justice. “Be fair to yourselves and others, that the evidences of justice may be revealed through your deeds,” urges Baha’u’llah, adding, “Equity is the most fundamental among human virtues.”
Out of love and compassion, God continues to send prophets to renew life, offer hope and provide guidance for the next stage of humanity’s collective development. Baha’u’llah says, “the purpose of the Manifestation of God is to educate the souls and refine the character” of humanity.
Why does character matter? How many of us have heard that trust is the foundation of any relationship? If there is no trust, what is there to build upon?
We’re told this when considering marriage, when discerning a business partnership, when choosing a financial adviser and in making all of our most important decisions. We teach this foundational principle to our children. Trust depends upon honesty, truthfulness and integrity. We know it’s the foundation, yet somehow in the public arena today, truth is under assault and virtual reality can cloud actual reality. Baha’u’llah affirms, “Truthfulness is the foundation of all human virtues.”
The Baha’i Holy Writings state: “If a soul is endowed with the attributes of true faith and characterized with spiritual qualities, he will become to all humanity an emblem of the mercies of God. For the attributes of the people of faith are justice and fair-mindedness; forbearance and compassion and generosity; consideration for others; candor, trustworthiness, and loyalty; love and loving-kindness; devotion and determination and humanity.”
Affirming that the stability of all our affairs depend upon trustworthiness, Baha’u’llah said, "Trustworthiness is the door of security for all that dwell on earth,” adding that it is “the greatest portal leading unto the tranquility and security of the people.”
We don’t always think the so-called small things, like our day-to-day conduct, habits and tendencies are what will change the world. Of course, we need good social policies and practices, but society is a reflection of its people. If people fully lived the virtues of their spiritual teachings, we would see a very different world.
It starts with us, and the light we shine, the kindnesses we show, and the character we develop in ourselves, our children and our grandchildren. Baha’u’llah declared: “The betterment of the world can be accomplished through pure and goodly deeds, through commendable and seemly conduct.”
These days, it’s far too easy to find ourselves focusing on the darkness, divisiveness and turmoil of our times. The Baha’i teachings speak very clearly about this age of transition that humanity is passing through; acknowledging that its immediate future is distressingly dark, yet foretelling a more distant future that will be unspeakably glorious – a great Golden Age of universal peace.
Baha’u’llah offers this insight: “Is not the object of every revelation to effect a transformation in the whole character of mankind, a transformation that shall manifest itself, both outwardly and inwardly, that shall affect both its inner life and external conditions?”
If people of all faiths turned to their good book’s guidance on developing a strong character, imagine the brilliance that would be shining on every aspect of life. Character matters. Words and actions matter. May the light of our character shine brightly and carry us through dark times.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!