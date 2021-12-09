Faith in Focus: The importance of changing perspective

I have often wondered what it is to actually grow up. Is it our age that determines it? Is it our financial or social status? I have come to believe to actually grow up is to acquire an ever-evolving perspective.

I was born in Pakistan. My experiences there helped make me into a girl with strong opinions and stronger family attachments. I had a fairly privileged life. I got to travel the country and grew into an opinionated teenager with a worldview that was black and white. I didn’t allow any shades of gray to enter the tapestry of life I was starting to weave.

There was comfort in the stark contrast, and I was successful in every aspect of life that was important with me, with each aspect only adding to my definitive perspective. I was sure of myself from a young age, and I never had a reason to alter my tapestry.

However, life would soon take a turn for me as I entered my 20s.

When I was 23, I got married and moved to America. I don’t think most people realize how big America is in every sense of the word. It’s amazing in its diversity and impressive in its scope.

Luckily, I got to live in seven states in my 22 years here. Every state had a different feel and different lessons to teach. My perspective changed considerably during this period of my life. Becoming a mother and wife taught me that things aren’t black or white. My point of view did not revolve around myself and my opinions, it now widened to include my family as well.

Moving so much helped me feel disconnected and strangely connected at the same time. In that transient space I found permanence. People are the same. Their skin color may be different, their food may look and taste different, they may practice a different religion, but in spite of all that we are all same; looking to connect, change or be changed.

As time went on, my point of view changed many times. My perspective was no longer just mine; it was shaped by those I had interacted with across this country and the family that I was raising at home. I look back at the tapestry of life that I have the honor of creating, and what once was black and white is now full of colors.

The world we live in today seems more divided than I remember it ever being. Everyone seems to be in their corners with set opinions about others. Their world is black and white. Validation has always been one of our main motivators, but we tend to seek validation or give validation without actual knowledge or recognition. It has become easier for us to hurt each other.

To most, it seems like our experiences are ours alone and no one can understand or care; thoughts like these stop us from having perspective. Being unable to see others’ points of view hinders our growth into compassionate, empathetic human beings. It seems like the choices we make are the ones that seem to prove us right and confirm our perspective. We argue with those with different perspectives not to learn, but rather to ensure the comfort found in our individual perspective remains.

There is beauty and joy to be found in adapting your point of view as you realize there is always more to learn from this world and the people in it. Finding joy and comfort in change instead of set points of view allows for constant growth.

I once had an argument with my uncle who had a doctorate in biology about why studying history is crucial to humans. History is nothing but a lesson learned from lives lived or lost. It gives us the knowledge that we are not alone in our feelings, that our opinions are not the only ones that exist.

Human beings have always struggled with issues we are facing, and there is peace in knowing that we are not different in our struggles. If we used perspective as a tool instead of a limiting factor, perhaps we could truly evolve and make this world more kind.

Nausheen Rahman is a certified computer programmer, wife and mother of three with a master's degree in English literature.

