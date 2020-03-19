Faith in Focus: The holiday of Purim

As a woman, I feel conflicting emotions about the Purim story, because it seems to me that Esther was exploited. She was selected to be Ahasuerus’s concubine after he got rid of Vashti, his previous concubine, who, according to tradition, had refused to dance naked for him and his friends.

I remember when my daughter was 6 years old and won a synagogue Purim costume contest for the best Esther costume. She enjoyed dressing up and enjoyed the attention. But today, the thought of little girls dressing up as Esther makes me cringe because it seems to emphasize beauty instead of brains, courage and creativity.

Is there some way we can re-valorize the role of the women in the Purim story? We need to emphasize Vashti’s courage in saying “no” to exploitation—even to her peril. And we need to emphasize Esther’s courage in demanding justice from Ahasuerus, even when she put herself in peril to counter Haman’s schemes. This holiday should be seen as an example of courageous women, and we need to emphasize that to our daughters.

Even in the midst of an exploitive society thousands of years ago, these women were strong and courageous. That is a timeless example for us.

We know that many times during history that tyrants have tried to wipe out the Jewish people. At Purim, we celebrate that Esther’s bravery saved the Jews of Shushan from one such tyrant so long ago. But we also stand in solidarity with those of all nations and all faiths who struggle today against tyranny and for freedom to worship according to their own lights.

Emily Burt-Hedrick is the President of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.

