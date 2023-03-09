Jews celebrated the Holiday of Purim starting the evening of March 6 through the day of March 7. Like many of the Jewish holidays, Purim is a celebration of deliverance of the Jewish people from a wicked person who sought to kill them.

You may know the story, because it is recounted in the Biblical book of Esther. Esther was a young, beautiful Jewish woman in Shushan, Persia, who won a “beauty contest” to marry the Persian king, Ahasuerus. When she married the king, he didn’t know that she was Jewish and she didn’t tell him.

Besides Esther and the King, there are two other important protagonists in this story, Mordechai and Haman. Mordechai was Esther’s uncle, and a man who had at one time saved the life of the King. Haman was the “Grand Vizier,” and he hated Jews, especially Mordechai. Haman convinced the King (who seemed to be a fool) to kill all the Jews in Shushan on the 14th day of the month of Adar. This day was chosen by the King’s magicians casting lots or “pur,” plural “purim” to choose the date.

When Mordechai heard about Haman’s plot, he convinced Esther that she needed to make the King stop Haman’s plans, no matter what it took. According to the rules of the court, Esther was not allowed to approach the King unless invited. But Esther chose to risk her own life in approaching the King, uninvited, to intervene for her people. She revealed to Ahasuerus that she herself was Jewish, and would be killed if Haman’s plan went forward.

Ahasuerus stopped the planned slaughter and instead of killing Mordechai and his people, had Haman hanged for his crimes. As a result all Jews celebrate the deliverance of the Jews of Shushan on the 14th of Adar.

Here is some interesting Purim trivia (if you are a trivia buff like me). First, if you carefully read the Book of Esther, you will note that God is never mentioned in the book. Second, scholars agree that the name “Esther” is derived from the name of the Babylonian goddess “Ishtar”. Also Esther is an example of a Jewish woman who married a non-Jew — an intermarriage.

These are all aspects of Esther that many Jews would find objectionable, yet the rabbis who put together the Jewish Bible felt that this book was important enough to include in the canon that became the Jewish Bible and later the Christian Old Testament.

Purim is a jolly holiday — a day of feasting and gladness and sending gifts to the poor. Many Jews and congregations hold parties in which both children and adults get dressed up, often as Esther and Mordechai — a sort of Jewish Mardi Gras.

A popular food is “Hamantaschen,” which means “Haman’s ears”. These are delicious triangular shaped cookies filled with poppy seeds or cherries or other candied fruits. One important Purim celebration is “Shalach-manot,” which means “sending gifts” of food to friends and neighbors and to the poor in the community. Frequently these are gifts of homemade Hamantaschen.

In the last few years I have made a new tradition to give gifts of my homemade, gluten-free Hamantaschen to friends and my elderly neighbors. They really enjoy them! And I do enjoy making Hamantaschen, but really cannot afford (my waistline) to eat all that I bake—so it is good for me to give them away!

I made some Hamantaschen last week, to give to the neighbors ... and well, they turned out pretty awful. They are delicious, but they look horrible. Somehow my dough just kept falling apart, so they no longer look like tri-cornered hats, but instead like lumps of dough with filling. So those Hamantaschen are sitting in my freezer (temptation to me), and today I am making a new batch, which I hope will be attractive enough to give away. We shall see.

The most important Purim celebration is the reading of the Megillah or “Megillat Esther,” the Biblical the Book of Esther, from beginning to the end, with all the congregation, adults and children, present.

The normal rules of synagogue behavior are suspended during the reading of the Megillah. People yell and make lots of noise — and they are supposed to do that! Many people use a “grager,” which is a noisemaker, during the reading of the Megillah. Every time the name of Haman is mentioned, people swing their gragers, stamp their feet and yell. Why? Because we want to drown out the name of Haman who was a wicked man. We want Haman’s name “erased” from memory, while the name of Mordechai is to be remembered forever with blessing.

I just learned a new interesting aspect of Megillah reading. Each person who attends the Megillah reading is supposed to have his/her own copy of the Megillah to follow during the reading. That is because people make so much noise, with the gragers, stamping and yelling, that it is often hard to hear what the readers are saying. So if one has one’s own copy of the Megillah, one can still follow the reading. You can download and print a copy of the Megillah at Chabad.org.

Many modern Jewish women, including myself, find some aspects of the story of Esther distasteful and disturbing. Esther was essentially “collected” to be a member of the harem of a lascivious king. This king had recently gotten rid of his previous favorite concubine, Vashti, because she would not obey his drunken commands, so clearly Esther wasn’t being brought in to a safe, wholesome environment.

She had no choice in the matter, as was common in the fifth century BCE. However we should be proud that Esther, after being forced into the position, stood up to the King and to Haman and saved her people. She used her political skills to ensure the survival of the Jewish people. That took a lot of guts. So we Jewish feminists should still be proud of Esther.

We know that many times during history that tyrants have tried to wipe out the Jewish people. Today, in our country, Jews, Muslims and Sikhs are facing discrimination and hate crimes at the hands of a few bigoted groups. At Purim, we celebrate the bravery of Esther and Mordechai, who were able to save the Jews of Shushan from one such tyrant so long ago. But we also stand in solidarity with those of all nations and all faiths who struggle today against tyranny and for freedom to worship according to their own lights.

As we look at the conflicts here in our country and throughout the world today, we see that we all need to stand for religious liberty for all people. We are all children of the same God, even if we worship differently. Let us pray for better understanding and tolerance.