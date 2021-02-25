Faith in Focus: The holiday of Purim in a pandemic

But perhaps I am looking at this situation completely wrong. I am feeling rather down right now, but it is Adar. Purim is coming. And what message does Purim give us? It is a message of hope. Purim is a celebration of deliverance of the Jewish people from a wicked person who sought to kill them all.

You may know the story, because it is recounted in the Biblical book of Esther. Esther was a young beautiful Jewish woman in Shushan, Persia, who won a “beauty contest” to marry the Persian king, Ahasuerus. When she married the king, he didn’t know that she was Jewish and she didn’t tell him.

Besides Esther and the King, there are two other important protagonists in this story — Mordechai and Haman. Mordechai was Esther’s uncle, and a man who had at one time saved the life of the King. Haman was the “Grand Vizier,” and he hated Jews, especially Mordechai.

Haman convinced the King (who seemed to be a fool) to kill all the Jews in Shushan on the 14th day of the month of Adar. This day was chosen by the King’s magicians casting lots or “pur," plural “purim,” to choose the date. When Mordechai heard about Haman’s plot, he convinced Esther that she needed to convince the King to stop Haman’s plans, no matter what it took.