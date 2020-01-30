Faith in Focus: The heart of darkness

This past Monday was the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the horrific Nazi death camp. After the liberation, the extent of the unspeakable cruelty and gruesome genocide began to be revealed to the world.
How could something like this happen? How could such evil atrocities against human beings be committed against them by other human beings?
There are no easy answers to these difficult and heart-searching questions. Our tendency is to look for answers in things that are distant and distinct from us and our humanity. We think that these atrocities could be committed by the Nazi guards because they were something other or less than human. Or we think that they were able to commit such evil acts because they were compelled or forced by external environmental pressures.
Yet these answers don’t give the fullest picture or deepest understanding of these evil realities.
While things external to us can exert an influence upon us, the heart of the problem is the human heart. As Jesus said, “what comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this defiles a person. 19 For out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false witness, slander.” (Matthew 15:18-19).
In other words, horrific murderous actions come from a wicked, murderous heart. As Jesus’ brother James writes, “each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death” (James 1:14-15). It is our own evil desires that causes us to commit evil acts.
And while it is true that you have not committed the horrific atrocities of Auschwitz, the evil seeds of such horrific acts are within each one of our hearts. As the prophet Jeremiah wrote, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9).
Even if you have not committed actual murder, the heart of a murderer is within you. As Jesus said, “You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder; and whoever murders will be liable to judgment.’ But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, ‘You fool!’ will be liable to the hell of fire” (Matthew 5:21-22).
What can be done about the dire reality of our dark hearts? Can we change our wicked hearts to be good hearts? Just as a leopard cannot change his own spots, we cannot change our own hearts. But there is One who can: the Lord Jesus Christ through the work of the Holy Spirit.
God spoke of this gracious work in the life of those who put their faith in Him long ago with these words: “And I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes and be careful to obey my rules” (Ezekiel 36:26-27).
At this anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the world remembers what took place and cries out: “Never again!” Sadly, genocides like Auschwitz have occurred since then and in our own day. Just think of the 100 days of slaughter that occurred in the Rwanda genocide of 1994.
The only way such horrific acts will never occur again is for every human heart to be made new through the Spirit of Jesus Christ or for Christ to return and remove all evil from this world. Come quickly, Lord!
Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.