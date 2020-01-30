Faith in Focus: The heart of darkness

And while it is true that you have not committed the horrific atrocities of Auschwitz, the evil seeds of such horrific acts are within each one of our hearts. As the prophet Jeremiah wrote, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9).

Even if you have not committed actual murder, the heart of a murderer is within you. As Jesus said, “You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder; and whoever murders will be liable to judgment.’ But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, ‘You fool!’ will be liable to the hell of fire” (Matthew 5:21-22).

What can be done about the dire reality of our dark hearts? Can we change our wicked hearts to be good hearts? Just as a leopard cannot change his own spots, we cannot change our own hearts. But there is One who can: the Lord Jesus Christ through the work of the Holy Spirit.